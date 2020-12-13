Patients deprived of proper treatment at Covid-dedicated hospital in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Dec 12: Treatment activities at Noakhali 120-Bed Covid Dedicated Hospital in the district are being hampered due to lack of effective management, according to hospital sources.

Physicians are sceptical about the capacity of the hospital in facing the second wave of corona pandemic.

The hospital has been launched on first and second floors of the pavilion building of Shaheed Bhulu Stadium at Maizdi in the town. On August 19 last, an eight-bed high care unit with two ventilators, three high flow nasal cannulas and a central oxygen supply system were inaugurated. Yet due to inadequate manpower and financing, the entire arrangement of this Covid-19 hospital got nosedived.

Due to allocation crunch, oxygen cylinders cannot be refilled after one week since the inauguration.

Its central oxygen supply system has been out of order. Two ventilators provided by Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader are lying useless for lack of technician. It is same with the high flow nasal cannulas.

For want of allocation, crises have been created in supplying food and medicine to patients. Misunderstanding has emerged between physicians and patients over food and medicine.

President of District Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Dr Fazle Elahi Khan said, primarily the hospital was running on outsourcing of physicians and nurses from 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital. In addition, 17 employees were also sourced out to it. Yet there was not allocation for the hired manpower. So, they left away.

He also said, since June, all categories of allocations have been remaining suspended. And, problems have been created for physicians, nurses and patients in providing food and medicine, he maintained.

Hospital Coordinator Dr Nirupam Das said, in the beginning of corona contamination, 70 to 80 patients would be admitted monthly. The admission number has declined to four to five only. Of the beds, 60 are for suspected corona patients while 20 for isolation unit.

It is not possible to treat the critical patients until ICU and ventilators have been resumed, he added.

Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said, after completion of the manpower recruiting, the ventilators will be resumed. Besides, with allocation granted, the central oxygen supply system will be re-run.

He also said, on the overall treatment management at the hospital, there are eight health complexes under his discretion in the district. There are isolation units of eight to ten beds.

There are two oxygen cylinders each in Subarnachar and Companiganj upazila health complexes. In the 10-bed Chatkhil Health Complex, the central oxygen system is on run. There are no equipment and oxygen crises in these hospitals.

The corona contamination can increase with cooling. Yet most people are not careful in the district. Let alone physical distancing, rather 70 per cent people are not using mask even. Government health safety guidelines are being ignored everywhere, he referred.

A visit found such true scenes in different areas of the town, including Maizdi and Chowmuhany. Also in different haats and bazaars, shops, transports, mosques and important points, people are moving unmasked.

Corona testing is no longer taking place like before. Three months back, 2,000 to 2,500 samples would be tested in PCR labs of Abdul Malek Medical College and Noakhali Science and Technology University. The sample testing toll has declined to 400 to 500. Yet 80 per cent of these are of foreign goers.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan said, district and upazila administrations, public and private entities, public representatives, business leaders, mosque imams and authorities of different religious institutions have been instructed to ensure mask using and social distancing.

To implement "No mask no service", entry to different offices has been brought under stringent safety measure, he added. Mobile teams are working regularly.

He pointed out that some important decisions, including increase of beds at the Covid-19 Hospital and installation of full-fledged oxygen supply system with isolation at upazila 10-bed hospitals.

















