Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Patients deprived of proper treatment at Covid-dedicated hospital in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Dec 12: Treatment activities at Noakhali 120-Bed Covid Dedicated Hospital in the district are being hampered due to lack of effective management, according to hospital sources.
Physicians are sceptical about the capacity of the hospital in facing the second wave of corona pandemic.
The hospital has been launched on first and second floors of the pavilion building of Shaheed Bhulu Stadium at Maizdi in the town. On August 19 last, an eight-bed high care unit with two ventilators, three high flow nasal cannulas and a central oxygen supply system were inaugurated. Yet due to inadequate manpower and financing, the entire arrangement of this Covid-19 hospital got nosedived.
Due to allocation crunch, oxygen cylinders cannot be refilled after one week since the inauguration.
Its central oxygen supply system has been out of order. Two ventilators provided by Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader are lying useless for lack of technician.  It is same with the high flow nasal cannulas.
For want of allocation, crises have been created in supplying food and medicine to patients. Misunderstanding has emerged between physicians and patients over food and medicine.
President of District Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Dr Fazle Elahi Khan said, primarily the hospital was running on outsourcing of physicians and nurses from 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital. In addition, 17 employees were also sourced out to it. Yet there was not allocation for the hired manpower. So, they left away.
He also said, since June, all categories of allocations have been remaining suspended. And, problems have been created for physicians, nurses and patients in providing food and medicine, he maintained.
Hospital Coordinator Dr Nirupam Das said, in the beginning of corona contamination, 70 to 80 patients would be admitted monthly. The admission number has declined to four to five only. Of the beds, 60 are for suspected corona patients while 20 for isolation unit.
It is not possible to treat the critical patients until ICU and ventilators have been resumed, he added.
Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said, after completion of the manpower recruiting, the ventilators will be resumed. Besides, with allocation granted, the central oxygen supply system will be re-run.
He also said, on the overall treatment management at the hospital, there are eight health complexes under his discretion in the district. There are isolation units of eight to ten beds.
There are two oxygen cylinders each in Subarnachar and Companiganj upazila health complexes. In the 10-bed Chatkhil Health Complex, the central oxygen system is on run. There are no equipment and oxygen crises in these hospitals.
The corona contamination can increase with cooling. Yet most people are not careful in the district. Let alone physical distancing, rather 70 per cent people are not using mask even. Government health safety guidelines are being ignored everywhere, he referred.
A visit found such true scenes in different areas of the town, including Maizdi and Chowmuhany. Also in different haats and bazaars, shops, transports, mosques and important points, people are moving unmasked.
Corona testing is no longer taking place like before.  Three months back, 2,000 to 2,500 samples would be tested in PCR labs of Abdul Malek Medical College and Noakhali Science and Technology University. The sample testing toll has declined to 400 to 500. Yet 80 per cent of these are of foreign goers.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan said, district and upazila administrations, public and private entities, public representatives, business leaders, mosque imams and authorities of different religious institutions have been instructed to ensure mask using and social distancing.
To implement "No mask no service", entry to different offices has been brought under stringent safety measure, he added. Mobile teams are working regularly.   
He pointed out that some important decisions, including increase of beds at the Covid-19 Hospital and installation of full-fledged oxygen supply system with isolation at upazila 10-bed hospitals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Salam passes away
Digitalising land data begins at Sapahar
Woman crushed under train at Gouripur
20 more people contract corona in three districts
Bhandaria freed today
Human chain demands punishment for Titu’s killers
Schoolgirl commits suicide in Sherpur
UP member shot dead in Pabna


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft