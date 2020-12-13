Video
Letter To the Editor

Healthcare opportunity should be made equal

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
One of the urgent human needs is healthcare, in absence of which life may have to endure a greatly worrisome state. People living on the fringes are commonly deprived of access to proper healthcare and have to undergo deficiency of this prime need. Money cannot be the master of getting healthcare benefits, rather healthcare should be flattened and equal even for those who have no money to afford it. There should be no disparities marking social strata and class cult, and wealth in this regard.

The pandemic C-19 has brought to light the prevailing drawback of the country's entire health systems where corruption and profit mongering tendencies were found in a rampant nature. We have ever come to know about the giant healthcare fraud during this dire time. The lack of adequate capacities of the healthcare system and unavailability of accurate and timely information about services available has turned the situation even harder for the masses.

Lifesaving medicines, vaccines and diagnostics should be considered as public goods and essential healthcare services should be equal for people from all concerns. No individual, community or society is left behind in accessing life-saving healthcare commodities and fundamental benefits which are entitled to. We, the commoners, foster a sincere hope to have well-managed healthcare opportunities equally for all.
Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi




