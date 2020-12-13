Communication revolution in Bangladesh

One can guess at how much a country has developed by looking at the communication system of that country. A country cannot move forward easily without improved communication system. Developing an integrated transport system is essential for the socio-economic development and improved communication is ineluctable for balanced economic development.



The last decade has seen a revolution in the communication system of Bangladesh. This has been possible due to the goodwill of the government. The biggest milestone of Bangladesh's communication system is the Padma Bridge. At one time this Padma Bridge was just a fantasy but today it has become a reality. The installation of all the spans of the Padma Bridge has already been completed. The two-storied Padma Bridge links Mawa in Munshiganj and Jajira in Shariatpur. The 6.15 km long bridge is the going to be the lifeblood of Bangladesh's communication.



The beginning of the construction work of this bridge was not smooth at all. One of the biggest challenges in the construction of this bridge was river governance because the piling had to be done very deep due to soil erosion at the bottom of the river. We had to think of an earthquake resistant structure and at the same time there was the challenge of protecting environment. To build such a large infrastructure with own funds is undoubtedly a landmark event for Bangladesh. This bridge will bring a revolutionary change in the lives of the people of the south -west of the country.



Marketing of the agricultural products will be easier and investment in the industry will increase a lot. GDP growth will increase about 1.5 per cent due to a balanced development across the country. The construction of this bridge will open a new door for the economy. Direct connectivity will be established across the country with 29 districts in the south-west of the country and about 30 million people will be benefited. The bridge will be opened to all in 2021 and it is a manifestation of our national potential. This bridge will save people's time and money and will make their journey comfortable.



Over the past decade, a large number of new roads, bridges, flyovers have been built. At the same time many roads have been renovated. Up-gradation of Dhaka-Chittagong highway and Dhaka-Mymensingh highway to four lanes is undoubtedly a landmark step in communication. Dhaka-Chittagong highway is called the lifeline of the economy and to upgrade its 192 km road to four lanes is a mammoth task. Upgrading the 190 km long Elenga- Hatikumrul Rangpur highway to four lanes is a daunting task. The government has taken up a grand plan to upgrade the highways across the country to four lanes.



Kurnafuli Tunnel, Elevated Express from Airport to Kutubkhali and from Uttara to Ashulia, Feni flyover, Gazipur to Airport rapid transit project and Metrorail project are evidences of communication revolution in Bangladesh. Metrorail is being constructed in Dhaka to ease traffic congestion and the movement of city dwellers. About 50 per cent of the work of Metrorail has already been completed. The country's rail communication has improved tremendously in the last few years. The upgrade of the double line of Dhaka-Chittagong railway (Laksam to Chinki Astana) and Tongi to Bhairab is a great example of improved rail communication.



The government has a big plan to build underground rail line in the capital and bullet trains across the country. Railways are being constructed at both ends of the Padma Bridge. The government has taken a 30 year plan for the development of railways. As a result, all the districts of the country will come under rail communication. The work of subway from Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur railway station is in full swing. Metrorail will allow at least 5 million people to travel by 2030. A total of 128.741 km flying and underground railways will be constructed.



Naval communication has become easier in Bangladesh. The government has taken various steps to increase navigability of waterways, develop and modernize river ports and conduct integrated dredging activities. Excavation of 53 waterways is underway at a cost of TK. 11000 crore. 1270 kilometres of rivers have been recovered. Walkways have been constructed on the banks of Buriganga, Turag and Shitalakshya River. There are plans to build another 50 km walkway. The government also plans to build container terminal, Bay terminal and bulk terminal. The government is working to improve air communication. Construction of third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is underway to improve the quality and scope of passenger and cargo handling capacity at the airport.



Cox's Bazar and Syedpur airports are being upgraded to International airport. The government has taken up the plan to build Khan Jahan Ali airport in Bagerhat district and has taken up the work of expansion of Jessore, Barisal and Rajshahi airport. Bangladesh is going to be one of the countries in the world with improved communication system.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment









