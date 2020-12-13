Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Rashid Chowdhury, an avant-garde tapestry artist

The artist’s 35th death anniversary

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Takir Hossain

Rashid Chowdhury, an avant-garde tapestry artist

Rashid Chowdhury, an avant-garde tapestry artist

Rashid was the pioneer of tapestry in this country and definitely the finest artist of this particular genre to date. He successfully introduced tapestry in various forms. His works are unparalleled in their subjects and style. Blending of our tradition with modern western art is the main characteristics of his works. His forte was to search for fresh themes and present them with a novel approach.

The artist established his uniqueness - particularly in terms of design and colour composition. The thickness of colours, geometric compositions and aestheticism distinguish his works. This style helped him to hold his position at the forefront of the Bangladeshi art scenario.

Rrashid had been deeply inspired by nature and its elements--plants and trees of several sizes, blossoming flowers and thick bushes. Some of his tapestries feature open spaces. Most of his tapestries depict surrealistic images where unfamiliar forms and blurred compositions as well as human figures merge together. The artist had also created many waves, semi-waves, curves, semi-curves, semi-circles and fragments where one can find rhythms. His tapestries are plentiful with diverse abstract images. But this abstraction does not obstruct the viewers' perception of the artist's feelings and thoughts.

Born in the village of Haroa, under Faridpur district, Rashid completed his five-year course in fine arts from the Dacca Art College (now Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka) in 1954 and attended a teachers' training certificate course at Asutosh Museum of the Calcutta University. He did his post-graduate studies under a Spanish government scholarship, and studied sculpture at the Central Escula des Bellias Artes de San Fernando in Madrid from 1956 to '57. He also studied sculpture, fresco and tapestry at the Academy of Jullian and Beaux Arts in Paris from 1960 to '64.

Rashid Chowdhury, an avant-garde tapestry artist

Rashid Chowdhury, an avant-garde tapestry artist

In his artworks, the artist used azure, white, black, crimson, green, brown and more. He was deeply inspired by varied organic forms, like vegetation, flowers and plants. Rashid made a great attempt to present synchronisation of colours in his works. He used colours with vivid splendour to give a distinct message through his works, which for many years impressed art aficionados both at home and abroad.

Rashid Chowdhury also wrote poems and did some translations from the French. During the 1960s, along with some 'angry young men'-poets, engineers and architects, he founded a group called Na (No) which published a literary little magazine. From 1969, he became involved in organising the post-graduate Department of Fine Arts at the University of Chittagong. He was planning to create an artists' campus at Sonargaon (near Dhaka) and a tapestry village at Xreepur, but died before these could be completed.

Rashid received the first prize for fresco painting in Beaux Arts in Paris and first prize in RCD Biennale in Tehran. He also received Ekushey Padak and the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award. The artist died in 1986.

December 12 marked the 35th death anniversary of Rrashid Chowdhury.
The writer is an art critic and
cultural curator


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Healthcare opportunity should be made equal
Communication revolution in Bangladesh
Rashid Chowdhury, an avant-garde tapestry artist
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Drug abuse: Reasons and resolution
Date juice, the tradition needs to revive
Mountain biodiversity in CHT


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft