

Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char



In August 2017, the Myanmar army launched a massive crackdown on the Rohingya minority in the country's Rakhine state in the name of eradicating terrorism. Note that the Rohingyas are not considered as citizens of Myanmar under Myanmar citizenship law. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas came to the Bangladesh after being tortured by the Myanmar army. As a result of the opening of the border, more than 7 lakh Rohingyas came to Bangladesh and took shelter as refuge. Now, more than 1 million refugees are living in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.



These Rohingyas were accommodated in several refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, a district on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. The construction of shelters for the Rohingyas has caused great damage to the environment in the southern part of Bangladesh. A large part of the forest in Cox's Bazar has already been cleared to provide shelter to the Rohingyas. It is a massive damage of environment. On the other hand, some Rohingyas who have been in the refugee camps for a long time are getting involved in various criminal activities. As a result, the security of the local people living around the camp is under threat.



In the meantime, the Rohingyas have carried out several attacks there. Local people including law enforcers were injured and even killed in the attacks. Besides, in the camps, the Rohingyas are often involved in clashes among themselves. As a result, the socio-economic condition and law and order situation around the Rohingya refugee camps are in danger of deteriorating. Another important issue is that the way Rohingyas live in refugee camps poses significant health risks. Because there is a shortage of space in the refugee camps compared to the number of Rohingyas. As a result, they have to live unhygienic lives in small places.



Therefore, considering the overall aspect, Bangladesh has decided to relocate some Rohingya refugees from the Cox's Bazar refugee camp to Bhasan Char refugee camp, so that the Rohingyas can live better environment until they return to their own country, Myanmar. Unfortunately, in the last three years, no significant steps have been taken by the international community to repatriate the Rohingyas. The international community has always told Bangladesh that they want a sustainable solution to the Rohingya problem.



But reality is that there is no significant pressure posed by the international community on Myanmar to take the Rohingyas back with full citizenship. As a result, on the one hand, although Myanmar did such a cruel and inhumane act, it is still in the comfort zone. On the other hand, Bangladesh has to bear the responsibility of more than one million people for 3 years.



At this juncture, Bangladesh decided to relocate some Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char from this month. By doing this, on the one hand, the Rohingyas will be able to live in a better place than Cox's Bazar-- because there are planned accommodation, medical centres and schools for the Rohingyas. There is also opportunity of fish farming, livestock farming so that the Rohingyas can earn. On the other hand, the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char will reduce the pressure from the camps in Cox's Bazar. This will also help in maintaining the socio-economic condition and law and order situation in the area.



Here, international community must understand that if Bangladesh wanted to put the Rohingyas at risk, Bangladesh would not have given shelter to the Rohingyas by opening its border when Myanmar started the extermination campaign on Rohingya in August 2017. Everyone should know that Bangladesh always wants the welfare of Rohingyas. Bangladesh wants Rohingyas to be able to live in their own country with full civil status. Apart from this, the international community needs to be aware of the fact that Rohingyas are not being allowed to stay in Bhasan Char permanently, as the last destination of the Rohingyas is Rakhine.



That is why immediately after providing shelter to the Rohingyas, Bangladesh started working for an acceptable, and sustainable solution to the problem of Rohingya refugees--which continues to this day. Bangladesh has repeatedly raised the issue of Rohingya in the international arena. Whenever the government of Bangladesh has met with the government of another country, it has discussed the solution to the Rohingya problem. Bangladesh is also in regular talks with diplomats from various countries stationed in Dhaka to put pressure on Myanmar to return the Rohingya in Rakhine with full citizenship.



Despite so much being done by Bangladesh, an acceptable and sustainable solution to the Rohingya problem still seems elusive. It is because Bangladesh alone cannot solve this problem. The will and sincerity of the international community are needed to solve the Rohingya problem. Myanmar will never take back the Rohingyas unless the international community comes forward. So the international community now needs to think more to relocate them to Rakhine than to relocate to Bhasan Char.



The less the international community works on relocating Rohingyas to Rakhine, the better it will be for Myanmar to avoid the issue of Rohingya repatriation. As a result, the solution to the Rohingya problem will continue to be narrow. And for this, the Rohingyas will have to suffer the most. Because, for the last 3 years, Rohingyas have been living as stateless in refugee camps with an uncertain future. As a result, the Rohingya are not able to enjoy the basic human rights that they are supposed to enjoy.



So, a permanent solution to the Rohingya problem must come very soon. And the solution is to send them back to their original home in Rakhine with ensuring full security and dignity. What is most needed for this is the cooperation of the international community. Without the cooperation of the international community, the Rohingyas cannot be able to return to their homeland. That is why the main focus of the international community should be on relocating to Rakhine, not to Bhasan Char.

The writer is a student,

Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka







