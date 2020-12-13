

Saga of Padma Bridge



According to the newspaper, at present, the progress of the project is 90.50 percent and the financial progress is 88.03 per cent. 75 per cent improvement is seen in river management progress. If all goes well after June 2021, the Padma Bridge will be accessible to the public. The length of the two-story bridge, which is capable of running buses and trains, is 6.15 km at the same time.The bridge, which is being designed with concrete and steel, is being constructed by a Chinese contractor, China Major Bridge Engineering Firm, and River Management by Sino Hydro Corporation.



Financing stopped on alleged corruption allegations: A substantial amount of funding for the project was expected to be supported by the World Bank and a few international development agencies. The overall cost of this project was estimated to be Tk 10,000 crore at that time. The World Bank alone decided to fund 1.2 billion US dollars out of the total sum.The Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the Japanese development agency JICA and the government of Bangladesh had to provide the remainder. The World Bank withdrew from the Padma Bridge project, alleging corruption .As the World Bank stepped away other international donors turned their backs on the initiative as well.



Bangladesh's own financing: Bangladesh retained contact with the World Bank to rethink its decision, despite the organization's declaration that it would not provide loan assistance. Later, at one point of the various negotiations between the World Bank and the Government, the Government of Bangladesh declared that it would not consider World Bank loan assistance.



In Parliament, The Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared that the bridge will be constructed using our own funds. To this end, she called upon the country's citizens and expatriates to cooperate. Fundraising began with the Prime Minister's call. All the ministers vowed to apply an honorarium for one month. The secretaries also paid the same amount as an allowance for a festival. In this way, with the own funds, the work of raising money for the building of the Padma bridge continues.In response to the World Bank's delay, on 31 January 2013, the government sent a letter to the World Bank withdrawing its request for Padma Bridge funding. The names of many countries, including China and Malaysia, began to appear on the financing issue of the Padma Bridge after the withdrawal of the proposal.However, because these plans were ultimately not viable for the nation, the work of this mega-project began with its own financing. The long-awaited dream of the nation's people started to become evident gradually.



Saga of Padma Bridge



Sheikh Hasina's unimaginable contribution: Following the path of Bangabandhu, his daughter Sheikh Hasina, went ahead to unite the people of all of Bangladesh. She took the initiative in 1998 to construct a bridge over the Padma River. Following that initiative, with the aid of the Japanese, feasibility studies began in 2001. The foundation stone of the Padma Bridge at Mawa Point was laid by the then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, on 4 July 2001.The speed of the Padma Bridge project came to a standstill during the BNP-Jamaat alliance and the caretaker administration. The project acquired traction again after winning the 2008 elections. The Cabinet approved the plan to construct the Padma Bridge on 19 June 2009.



On June 29, the agreement was signed with the consultant. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina genuinely wanted to connect the people of Bangladesh to the Padma Bridge.The connection formed in the Padma today is the dedication of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter. The success that the people of Bangladesh have seen after overcoming many challenges was only possible because of Sheikh Hasina's strong and resilient leadership.My proposals and aspirations, as a committed citizen of the country, we should never forget Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unique leadership skills in building the bridge on the Padma.

Professor Dr Md. Sazzad Hossain

is a member of University Grants Commission (UGC) and director of Bangladesh Satellite Company

Limited (BSCL)









After several ups and downs, the construction of the Padma Bridge began with its own funding in December 2014. With the installation of the first span, the Padma Bridge became visible in late September 2017 and the last span of the long-cherished Padma Bridge was installed on 10 December, 2020 making the entire structure of the multi-purpose bridge visible.At a cost of Tk 30,193.39 crore, the project is being built.According to the newspaper, at present, the progress of the project is 90.50 percent and the financial progress is 88.03 per cent. 75 per cent improvement is seen in river management progress. If all goes well after June 2021, the Padma Bridge will be accessible to the public. The length of the two-story bridge, which is capable of running buses and trains, is 6.15 km at the same time.The bridge, which is being designed with concrete and steel, is being constructed by a Chinese contractor, China Major Bridge Engineering Firm, and River Management by Sino Hydro Corporation.Financing stopped on alleged corruption allegations: A substantial amount of funding for the project was expected to be supported by the World Bank and a few international development agencies. The overall cost of this project was estimated to be Tk 10,000 crore at that time. The World Bank alone decided to fund 1.2 billion US dollars out of the total sum.The Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the Japanese development agency JICA and the government of Bangladesh had to provide the remainder. The World Bank withdrew from the Padma Bridge project, alleging corruption .As the World Bank stepped away other international donors turned their backs on the initiative as well.Bangladesh's own financing: Bangladesh retained contact with the World Bank to rethink its decision, despite the organization's declaration that it would not provide loan assistance. Later, at one point of the various negotiations between the World Bank and the Government, the Government of Bangladesh declared that it would not consider World Bank loan assistance.In Parliament, The Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared that the bridge will be constructed using our own funds. To this end, she called upon the country's citizens and expatriates to cooperate. Fundraising began with the Prime Minister's call. All the ministers vowed to apply an honorarium for one month. The secretaries also paid the same amount as an allowance for a festival. In this way, with the own funds, the work of raising money for the building of the Padma bridge continues.In response to the World Bank's delay, on 31 January 2013, the government sent a letter to the World Bank withdrawing its request for Padma Bridge funding. The names of many countries, including China and Malaysia, began to appear on the financing issue of the Padma Bridge after the withdrawal of the proposal.However, because these plans were ultimately not viable for the nation, the work of this mega-project began with its own financing. The long-awaited dream of the nation's people started to become evident gradually.False allegations and conspiracies: Indeed the accusation of the World Bank's suspected corruption plot against the Padma Bridge project was unfounded. The government agreed, however, to investigate corruption in the project, according to the conditions of the World Bank.There was no consensus reached about who would be convicted of suspected wrongdoing in the project. In a case of corruption in the Padma Bridge project, a Canadian court later handed down a landmark verdict on the basis of the alleged assertion, the World Bank canceled the loan. In a 2017 decision, the country's court later ruled that the claims had no foundation.The case discussed in the court's observation was also listed as hypothetical. As a triumph for the force of integrity, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina praised the Canadian court's decision. She said the reputation of Bangladesh in the international arena has increased as a result of this incident.Sheikh Hasina's unimaginable contribution: Following the path of Bangabandhu, his daughter Sheikh Hasina, went ahead to unite the people of all of Bangladesh. She took the initiative in 1998 to construct a bridge over the Padma River. Following that initiative, with the aid of the Japanese, feasibility studies began in 2001. The foundation stone of the Padma Bridge at Mawa Point was laid by the then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, on 4 July 2001.The speed of the Padma Bridge project came to a standstill during the BNP-Jamaat alliance and the caretaker administration. The project acquired traction again after winning the 2008 elections. The Cabinet approved the plan to construct the Padma Bridge on 19 June 2009.On June 29, the agreement was signed with the consultant. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina genuinely wanted to connect the people of Bangladesh to the Padma Bridge.The connection formed in the Padma today is the dedication of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter. The success that the people of Bangladesh have seen after overcoming many challenges was only possible because of Sheikh Hasina's strong and resilient leadership.My proposals and aspirations, as a committed citizen of the country, we should never forget Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unique leadership skills in building the bridge on the Padma.Professor Dr Md. Sazzad Hossainis a member of University Grants Commission (UGC) and director of Bangladesh Satellite CompanyLimited (BSCL)