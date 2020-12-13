

Drug abuse: Reasons and resolution



Drug exploitation directly influences the economic and social aspects of a country. In Bangladesh, it is a budding challenge in Bangladesh, with most of them being young, between the ages of 18 and 30 years, and from all stratum of the society. There are a number of reasons why a teenager might try drugs:



1. Peer pressure is one of the leading causes.



2. Curiousness and excitement through its use, despair and frustration for continuous failure in works or economic insolvency. The respondents who are taking drugs on a usual basis, most of them start taking drugs as occasionally for the first time. But as time passes and drug use continues in more subtle ways, which can result in neurotic and even unmanageable drug use.



3. Some get addicted because they try to follow the western culture of drug abuse and enjoyment of life.



4. Other important reasons include poverty, easy access to drugs, glumness in love, and mental stress due to family problems. S/he may just not be able to say 'NO' when offered or failure of teenage love or family problem or childhood sex abuse.



5. The painkilling effects of drugs or alcohol become a solution to some extent where drugs are considered as a pain killer. Because, it seems to prevent emotional and physical pain by providing drug with a temporary and illusionary escape from or way to cope with life's realities.



6. Drug addiction, also, results from excessive or continued use of physiologically habit-forming drugs in an attempt to resolve the underlying symptoms of discomfort or unhappiness.



7. Sometimes the teenager may turn to drugs to escape stress or loneliness or to overcome shyness in social situations. A young person with low self-esteem may feel they are not as smart, attractive, talented or popular as their gazes.



8. Sometimes the drug user does it by following their parent's footsteps. Again, the children of broken family or the children who are not getting enough time from their parents, have the possibility to addicted on drugs just cause of the family problem.



9. Chronic use of drugs can cause physical dependence. When physical dependence has developed, withdrawal symptoms may occur if a person suddenly stops the medication. Then they may continue using drugs.



10.The rate of curious female drug addicts is increasing due to family grudge, disturbance caused by failure in love and jobs and bad companionship.



1. Treatment of addiction in our country is still not in a hopeful stage. It is time that experienced and qualified doctors and health professionals should come to the aid of these addicts in our society, and to give genuine and prolonged treatment and care.



2. The government should involve both the family and society, which are two most effective institutions to prevent drug addiction from the culture. These two institutions side by side with the government efforts can play vital role in drug demand reduction and preventing drug abuse in the country.



3. Concerned administration should be reshuffled. Culprits that are hidden in the controlling authority must be punished. At the same time, rewards may be declared for superior performance in this issue.



4. The NGOs can play a significant role in Bangladesh, especially in the awareness and rehabilitation processes because preventive education against drug abuse is essential.



5. Political commitment is required to combat the illegal drug-traffickers who are sucking the blood of above suspicion youths and becoming rich very quickly through smuggling of drugs.



6. Enforcement of law by the law enforcing agency is needed to curb drug-trafficking. Along with them the whole community should have to be involved in the process.



7. The government needs to take following comprehensive approach to prevent drug addiction not only from a security perspective, but from a health perspective too.



a. Professional Institutions can make a difference by organizing seminars, workshops, and disseminating appropriate knowledge up to the grass-root level.



b. The academicians could make dissemination of genuine knowledge of drug abuse so that it could help to motivate the drug-addicted students to be free from drug.



c. The influence of religious institutions is very significant in our life. So, the active role of these institutions can help to make our nation free from drug.



d. The Newspapers and TV channels could contribute enthusiastically to create strong public opinion against drug abuse.



e. Love and affection between parents and child make the strongest bond in nature. Therefore, parents should use their love and experiences to make good choices and good friends and teach the children different ways to say 'No' to drugs. Parents should not use drugs themselves.



Finally, there should be massive motivational campaign about bad effects of drug abuse. All guardians and parents, teachers and nearest relatives must keep constant vigilance so that a youth cannot be derailed with the influence of bad companions.

Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque is a professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University









