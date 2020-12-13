Video
Brazil’s Corona death toll 180,000

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

RIO De JANEIRO, Dec 12: Brazil passed the grim milestone of 180,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, as experts warned the country was undergoing a second wave of infections despite President Jair Bolsonaro's insistence the crisis was at the "tail end."
The Brazilian health ministry reported 672 new deaths for a total of 180,437 since the pandemic began, making the South American country the second to pass that threshold, after the United States.
The curves for both infections and deaths in Brazil now show clear signs of an upward trend, after falling somewhat from late August to early November.
Bolsonaro drew criticism from opponents this week for his latest comments downplaying the health crisis.    -AFP



