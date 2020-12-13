Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Christmas celebrations could turn to tears, warns WHO

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

GENEVA, Dec 12: The World Health Organization warned on Friday that Christmas celebrations could turn to tears if people fail to keep up their guard against Covid-19 during the festive season.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic was surging and urged people to think very carefully about their holiday season plans.
"The festive season is a time to relax and celebrate but... celebration can very quickly turn to sadness if we fail to take the right precautions," he told a news conference.
"As you prepare to celebrate over the coming weeks, please, please consider your plans carefully. If you live in an area with high transmission, please take every precaution to keep yourselves and others safe.
"That could be the best gift you could give -- the gift of health."
Tedros said there had been a 60 percent increase worldwide in deaths from the respiratory disease over the past six weeks.
However, some continents are witnessing bigger death toll surges than others, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19.
She said there had been nearly a 100 percent increase in the number of deaths per week in the WHO's Europe region over the past six weeks, a 54 percent increase in the Americas and 50 percent in Africa.
"This virus is still circulating. Most of the world remains at risk," she said.
Billion doses secured
Meanwhile Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director, said the virus was yet to settle down into a predictable pattern.
"The situation globally is still very epidemiologically unstable," he said.
After Britain this week started rolling out public vaccinations against the new coronavirus, Tedros said the production of safe and effective jabs against a disease that was completely unknown a year ago was an "astounding scientific achievement".
He said that almost one billion doses of three vaccine candidates had been secured as part of the COVAX facility.
The WHO-led scheme for pooling risk and reward among countries rich and poor is a global attempt to speed up the development of Covid-19 vaccines, and purchase and distribute them evenly regardless of wealth.
Some 189 countries and economies are on board with the scheme, which aims to secure vaccines for 20 percent of the population in each country by the end of next year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil’s Corona death toll 180,000
Pedestrians cross a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku area on December 12
920 new C-19 cases in S Korea
Japan surpasses daily virus cases
China coronavirus cases on Russia border spark lockdowns, tests
Christmas celebrations could turn to tears, warns WHO
UN fears for Eritrean refugees caught in Ethiopia conflict
Trump says first US vaccine will be administered ‘in less than 24 hours’


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft