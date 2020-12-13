Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran says Morocco Israel deal ‘betrayal of Islam’

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

TEHRAN, Dec 12: An adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned Morocco's normalisation of ties with the Islamic republic's arch foe Israel, calling it a "betrayal of Islam".
The kingdom on Thursday became the fourth Arab state this year to normalise relations with Israel, in a deal announced by outgoing US President Donald Trump. In return, Washington fulfilled a decades-old goal of Rabat by recognising its sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara.
"The deal between the triangle of America, Morocco and the Zionist regime was done in exchange for Morocco's betrayal of Islam (and) the Palestinian cause, selling Muslims' honour to international Zionism," foreign policy adviser Ali Akbar Velayati said on his official website on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil’s Corona death toll 180,000
Pedestrians cross a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku area on December 12
920 new C-19 cases in S Korea
Japan surpasses daily virus cases
China coronavirus cases on Russia border spark lockdowns, tests
Christmas celebrations could turn to tears, warns WHO
UN fears for Eritrean refugees caught in Ethiopia conflict
Trump says first US vaccine will be administered ‘in less than 24 hours’


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft