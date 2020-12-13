Iran says Morocco Israel deal ‘betrayal of Islam’

TEHRAN, Dec 12: An adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned Morocco's normalisation of ties with the Islamic republic's arch foe Israel, calling it a "betrayal of Islam".

The kingdom on Thursday became the fourth Arab state this year to normalise relations with Israel, in a deal announced by outgoing US President Donald Trump. In return, Washington fulfilled a decades-old goal of Rabat by recognising its sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara.

"The deal between the triangle of America, Morocco and the Zionist regime was done in exchange for Morocco's betrayal of Islam (and) the Palestinian cause, selling Muslims' honour to international Zionism," foreign policy adviser Ali Akbar Velayati said on his official website on Friday. -AFP







