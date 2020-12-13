Video
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

NEW YORK, Dec 12: A motorist struck about half a dozen people taking part in a protest in New York City on Friday, causing injuries but no deaths, police and eyewitnesses said.
A spokesman for the New York Police Department told AFP that the vehicle hit "multiple" people in Manhattan's Murray Hill area at 4:08 pm (21:08 GMT).
"An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening," he said.
The spokesman added that the driver, a woman, had stayed at the scene and was in custody.
The spokesman said it was "too early to tell" whether it was intentional or a traffic accident, and it is not yet known whether the driver will face charges.
Eyewitnesses said they saw at least six people hurt.
They were protesting against the detention of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The protesters were marching in support of detainees on hunger strike.
Local media initially reported that the protest had been a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
ABC News said between 40 and 50 protesters were in the area at the time.
The outlet said the demonstration had spilled onto the street and that protesters had surrounded a car.    -AFP


