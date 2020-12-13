Corona still under control: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that the coronavirus is still under control in the country due to the proper leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the efforts of thousands of health workers.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a seminar on the occasion of Public Health Service day-2020 organized by the Health Economics Unit of the Ministry of Health at a hotel in the capital.

The Health Minister said, "The government has provided free medical treatment to the people of the country from the very beginning of the pandemic. According to the statistics, the government has spent an average of around 4 lakh tk for each ICU bed patient and 130,000 tk for a general bed patient. Emergency and necessary medicines have been stored in time. The number of dedicated hospitals and beds for Covid-19 has been increased at the right time. Coronavirus sample test centers have been rapidly increased from 1 to 120. In a few days, central oxygen system has been introduced in 59 hospitals of the country.

"Telemedicine services have been provided. As a result, the number of infections in the country has decreased. Mortality has decreased. The country is not economically disadvantaged and it is self-sufficient in food. The people of the country did not have to stay at home as the garment industry was open. This has been possible because the country's health sector is working relentlessly and still it could control of Covid-19," he added.