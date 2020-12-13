GM Quader against business over Covid-19 vaccine

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday urged the government to inform people about the steps it has taken to ensure coronavirus vaccine for them.

Inaugurating the general meeting of Jatiya Chhatra Samaj at his Banani office, he also called upon the government to take necessary steps so that no quarter can do business over the corona vaccine.

"The government has booked three crore doses of vaccine to prevent the corona pandemic. It's not clear whether three crore or one and a half crores people will be given these doses as each person needs two doses," GM Quader said. He said, "The country's people want to know what steps have been taken to ensure the vaccine for the remaining 14 to 15 crore people. -bdnews24.com







