Quader lost memory for truth: BNP

Accusing Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader of regularly spreading a 'false' campaign against their party, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said the ruling party leader has forgotten to speak the truth.

"Surrounded by police and Rab, Obaidul Quader holds a press conference every day to present absurd and imaginary stories and slanders against BNP," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office, he also said Quader has been trying to malign the Zia family with his regular 'false campaign' against them. "He (Quader) has forgotten the truth by telling lies. When people see him on television, they change the TV channel."

Rizvi, the senior secretary general of BNP, questioned as to why the government conducts 'false' propaganda against BNP when it has been ruling the country for over a decade by 'controlling' all the state machinery and institutions. He alleged that the government has been trying to suppress people by creating an awful situation through its repressive acts, including enforced disappearance, kidnap, killing, rapes and terror acts. The BNP leader said although their party chief Khaleda Zia is now staying at her Gulshan house, she is not free at all. "Though the government has said her sentences have been suspended, various restrictions have been imposed on her."

He said the government has kept Khaleda under the house arrest as it fears her popularity. "We demand an immediate complete release of her."

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy slammed Obaidul Quader for regularly criticising BNP, saying the Awami League General secretary has been uttering dictated words against BNP like a caged bird. -UNB





