Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:05 AM
BNP should be tried for crimes against humanity: Quader

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP should be tried in tribunal as the party has been committing crimes against humanity continuously since its inception
 He said this while addressing the biennial council of Awami League Adamdighi upazila unit in Bogra district through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in the capital on Saturday.
"There is no heinous crime that BNP did not commit including the promulgation of the Indemnity Act to stop the trial of the killers of Bangabandhu and the perpetrators of jail killing, grenade attacks and arson attacks," Quader said.
He said BNP's history is the history of conspiracy, killing of people and militancy. There is no democracy inside BNP but they always talk about BNP.
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, urged AL leaders and activists to refrain from anything that tarnishes the image of the party.
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is very strict about discipline, he said, adding that if anyone violates organisational discipline, the party will not spare him or her. Quader said dedicated workers of Awami League who stayed with the party in its crisis must be evaluated in the committees of the party.
Extortionists, corrupt people and wrongdoers will not be given any room in the party, he said.
Awami League Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana joined the council, among others.
Adamdighi Awami League acting President Qudrat-e-Elahi presided over the function which was moderated by General Secretary Rajibul Alam Ripu.


