Drizzle likely in north as spell of fog continues

Fog and winter chills continued to disrupt life on Saturday amid a forecast of drizzle in northern Bangladesh. Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light rain in parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions in the hours to Sunday morning. Weather may remain largely dry with overcast skies.

Moderate to thick fog may sweep over the country during midnight to noon. Temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged.

Abdur Rahman, a senior meteorologist, said cold weather will set in by the end of the week after sunny days following the spell of fog. Night temperature is likely to drop with cold wind blowing in from the north over the next three days, he said.

Mild to moderate cold-waves may sweep over the north, northeast and central regions of the country later in the month.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga. Dhaka's temperature dropped to as low as 16.4 degrees Celsius.

-bdnews24.com







