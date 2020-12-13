Video
Global Knowledge Index 2020

Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bangladesh has ranked 112th out of 138 countries in the Global Knowledge Index 2020. It has scored 35.9 -- the lowest among South Asian countries.
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation jointly released the 2020 Global Knowledge Index (GKI) at a conference in Dubai.
Switzerland topped the Index with a score of 73.6. This is the fourth time in a row that the country has held the top spot. The United States is second with a score of 71.1 and Finland is third with a score of 70.8.
With a score of 44.4, India ranked 75th in the world and was ahead of other South Asian countries. Sri Lanka ranked 87th in the world and second in South Asia with a score of 42.1.
Among other South Asian countries, Bhutan scored 40.9, Nepal 36.2 and Pakistan scored 35.9.
Factors, including education, technology, development and innovation have been considered in creating the index.
The index has been made based on 133 variables under seven sectors. These are: pre-university education; technical and vocational education and training; higher education and research; development and innovation; information and communication technology; economics; and general supportive environment.     -Agencies





