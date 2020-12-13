Let people enjoy benefits of â€˜Digital BDâ€™: President

Video
Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday emphasised the importance of innovations instead of imitation to take the benefits of 'Digital Bangladesh' to people. "Technology is the tool of development. Information technology is the most significant invention of the present time…in order to effectively deliver the benefits of Digital Bangladesh to people, we've to catch up with the new and changed technology," he said.
The President said this while addressing a virtual event, marking the 4th Digital Bangladesh Day on Saturday.
He inaugurated the 'Digital Bangladesh Day' activities at the Auditorium of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) in the capital through a video message. "It's necessary to make best use of all the opportunities created by information technology as well as prevent its misuse. Our youths are skilled enough in terms of intelligence and ability to adapt to new technology," President Hamid said.
If they are given proper training, they will take the country to the desired goal of development, he added.
Calling upon all, including the private sector, to come forward, Hamid said, "The private sector in our country is now strong and capable enough. Therefore, I hope the government as well as the private sector will continue to make every effort to harness the development potential of the IT sector."
Highlighting the importance of celebrating 'Digital Bangladesh Day' amid the pandemic, the President said, "Standing on the birth centenary of Mujib, we're facing many challenges at the same time. The government is making relentless efforts to keep the country's economy afloat as well as tackle the Corona epidemic that has changed the world."
People now can stay connected thanks to information technology during this difficult time of the Corona epidemic and the distance between the village and the town is closing, he said.
Referring to various government programmes taken for the development of information and communication technology, the President said, "2021 marks the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of our independence."
"At this juncture", he added, "We've to make relentless efforts to build the Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangaban-dhu."
He hoped that the people of the country will be able to move forward with greater courage and confidence on the path of building a better Bangladesh by 2041 with the trajectory of success in building 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021.
At the event, awards were given to 15 individuals, groups and organizations for their contributions to the implementation of 'Digital Bangladesh'.
A video of a play by children artistes was also screened on the occasion.
State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the session while senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA, Chairman of Standing Committee for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology AKM Rahmatullah spoke on the occasion.
On December 12, 2017, the day was observed as National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Day.
On 26 November last year, the cabinet renamed the day as 'Digital Bangladesh Day'.
The theme of this year's 'Digital Bangladesh Day' is 'Even though I consider it as a distance, I'm still connected'.     -UNB


