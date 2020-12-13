RAJUK Director Shahinul fails to satisfy ACC

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) was not satisfied with the answer of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) Director (Estate and Land-2) Sheikh Shahinul Islam, regarding his involvement with the allotment of 202 plots to Golden Monir.

An ACC official said that ACC would serve letter to Shahinul Islam to appear before the watchdog for questioning. On December 9 ACC had summoned Sheikh Shahinul Islam for questioning on charges of involvement with Golden Monir alias Monir Hossain, who was arrested by RAB on November 21. But Sheikh Shahinul Islam did not appear before the ACC and explained his opinion in a letter. An ACC official wishing anonymity told the Daily Observer that 'Shahinul Islam was asked to appear before ACC but he wrote a letter commenting on the matter. The ACC officials were not satisfied with his reply in the letter" he added.

ACC Director (PRO) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said ACC would give another letter to Shaninul Islam to appear before ACC for questioning.

Golden Monir was arrested for amassing wealth worth over Tk 1,050 crore through forging Rajuk documents, gold smuggling and other crimes. He is also accused of occupying 202 plots in and around the capital in collusion with RAJUK officials. The ACC is investigating the matter. Sheikh Shahinul Islam has been responsible for taking care of RAJUK Purbachal plots.







