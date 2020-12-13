Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Secondary schools to start admission process Dec 15

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The government secondary schools across the country will start the process of taking online admission applications from Dec 15.
Students can apply for admission until 5 pm on Dec 27, according to a notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. They will be selected through an online lottery on Dec 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the notification, 44 government secondary schools in Dhaka will be divided into three groups. The applicants can select a maximum of five schools in their order of preference from each group. Previously, students got to choose only one school in a group.
In addition, students across the country will receive a Thana-based list of educational institutions at the time of applying.
To apply, a fee of Tk 110 has to be paid through SMS using Teletalk's pre-paid connection.
Education Minister Dipu Moni on Nov 25 said students will be admitted to all schools through lottery this time due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Until now, only students of the first grade were admitted to schools through lottery while students from grades 2-8 had to sit for admission tests. Admissions to the ninth grade were based on the results of Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate examinations.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona still under control: Health Minister
GM Quader against business over Covid-19 vaccine
Quader lost memory for truth: BNP
BNP should be tried for crimes against humanity: Quader
Drizzle likely in north as spell of fog continues
Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia
Let people enjoy benefits of ‘Digital BD’: President
US approves Pfizer vaccine


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft