Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Dec 12: United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday average cash burn in the fourth quarter could jump up to $26 million per day, hurt by travel restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.
The US airline industry is still losing billions of dollars every month due to weak travel demand, exacerbated by recent coronavirus travel advisories that have discouraged holiday travel.
Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also raised their cash burn expectations earlier this month.
United, which expects fourth-quarter revenue to drop close to 70per cent from a year earlier, said it now estimates average daily cash burn of about $24 million to $26 million, plus $10 million of average debt principal and severance payments per day in the quarter.
It had previously estimated daily cash burn of $15 million to $20 million.
The airline said it was confident of a recovery in 2021."Recent positive results in vaccine development and efficacy show an encouraging line of sight to the other side of the pandemic," United said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian prosecutors sue Maersk, seek to freeze $200m
UK to stop backing oil, gas projects to boost climate action
United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike
Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
Middle East airlines' traffic dives 86.7pc in October
Brexit-adjusted carbon market permit removals: EU
Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong
UCB Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft