Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

SHANGHAI, Dec 12: Global fund managers are reducing their holdings in U.S-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Netease and JD.com as risks grow they will be forced off American exchanges, switching instead into shares of the companies listed in Hong Kong.
Delisting risks surfaced last September, when US President Donald Trump's administration explored moves to kick Chinese companies off Wall Street unless they abide by US accounting standards, part of an escalating standoff between the world's top two economies.
The threat is now real. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act has been passed by both Chambers of the US Congress and should soon be signed into law by Trump. Once law, foreign issuers in the United States which decline a review of their audits for three years can be delisted.
Since most Chinese companies are prohibited by mainland laws from disclosing information that might be considered state secrets, they are often unable to comply with such audit reviews, making them vulnerable to delisting.
"It's always something you're aware of as a potential risk. Now that risk is really becoming a reality," said Brian Bandsma, a New York-based portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.
Bandsma said he has started moving positions in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Chinese companies toward Hong Kong. There are two paths, he says, and he's taking a slower, but less costly route. But "if we see the risk becoming more immediate, we can convert very quickly," he said.
Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said his fund, too, is making adjustments.
"Listing venue doesn't really matter. For the sake of prudence, we just buy the same companies in the Hong Kong market. The shift is quite easy."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian prosecutors sue Maersk, seek to freeze $200m
UK to stop backing oil, gas projects to boost climate action
United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike
Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
Middle East airlines' traffic dives 86.7pc in October
Brexit-adjusted carbon market permit removals: EU
Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong
UCB Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft