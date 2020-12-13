Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong

SHANGHAI, Dec 12: Global fund managers are reducing their holdings in U.S-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Netease and JD.com as risks grow they will be forced off American exchanges, switching instead into shares of the companies listed in Hong Kong.

Delisting risks surfaced last September, when US President Donald Trump's administration explored moves to kick Chinese companies off Wall Street unless they abide by US accounting standards, part of an escalating standoff between the world's top two economies.

The threat is now real. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act has been passed by both Chambers of the US Congress and should soon be signed into law by Trump. Once law, foreign issuers in the United States which decline a review of their audits for three years can be delisted.

Since most Chinese companies are prohibited by mainland laws from disclosing information that might be considered state secrets, they are often unable to comply with such audit reviews, making them vulnerable to delisting.

"It's always something you're aware of as a potential risk. Now that risk is really becoming a reality," said Brian Bandsma, a New York-based portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

Bandsma said he has started moving positions in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Chinese companies toward Hong Kong. There are two paths, he says, and he's taking a slower, but less costly route. But "if we see the risk becoming more immediate, we can convert very quickly," he said.

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said his fund, too, is making adjustments.

"Listing venue doesn't really matter. For the sake of prudence, we just buy the same companies in the Hong Kong market. The shift is quite easy." -Reuters









