BB General Manager and Project Director  Md. Abdul Mannan

Bangladesh Bank (BB) General Manager and Project Director (SREUP) Md. Abdul Mannan and Prime Bank Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) Faisal Rahman exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisation in presence of BB Executive Director Abu Farah Md. Naser and other officials of both sides, at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall, at Bangladesh Bank recently. The agreement will help Prime Bank to avail pre-financing under the project "Program to Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades in the Bangladeshi RMG sector Project (SREUP)". The project is being implemented under SME and Special Programmes Department (SMESPD) of BB with Euro 50 million loan fund and Euro 14.29 million grant facilities from AFD, France and other developing partners to provide financial and technical support to readymade garments (RMG) factories for safety and environmental upgrades. photo: Bank