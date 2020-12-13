Daraz year-end sale 12.12 kicks off

'The Grand Year-End Sale-Bration,' as Daraz is calling it, has started yesterday (Saturday) and it will continue till December 18.

After the huge success of their 11.11 campaign, the country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz hopes that the 12.12 is now will end in success, according to a press release.

During this window, customers can purchase their desired products from Daraz and enjoy exclusive benefits, ranging from large discounts to coupons and vouchers.

Various Mega Deals and other exciting features like Flash Sales, I Love Voucher, Happy Hour, Shake Shake, and Prepayment Discounts will be available under the 12.12 campaign.

Customers need to use the Daraz Application 'Shop Now/Add to Cart' options to avail of the grand deals. The campaign has been designed to be a one-of-a-kind opening to purchase items like winter clothing, mobile phones, electronics, cross-border products, home decors, etc., at unbelievably low prices that are rarely available in any other physical or online marketplace.

Customers are requested to visit the following link https://www.daraz.com.bd/12-12-sale/ to know more about the campaign details and its offers.

"We are confident that 12.12 will provide the customers with the best year-end shopping experience," the press release quoted Daraz Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq saying on the year-end sale.

Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of Alibaba Group, has been the center of attraction for shoppers in Bangladesh since 2015. With various timely and innovative campaigns, Daraz has redefined the online shopping experience in the country.

The 12.12 campaign, Co-Sponsored by Apex, Dabur Honey, Dettol, Motorola, StudioX, and Vaseline, is expected to add to the tally of the e-commerce giant's success. Esquire electronics, Parachute Naturale shampoo, Emami, Veet Men, TP-Link, Transcend, Wild Stone, Noah cookware, Mango, and Wiresto are the Brand Partners of the campaign. Standard Chartered Bank, Mercantile Bank, Prime Bank, BRAC Bank, and bKash will facilitate the campaign as Payment Partners, providing various additional cashback and discount offers to the customers.







