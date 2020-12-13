Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz year-end sale 12.12 kicks off

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

'The Grand Year-End Sale-Bration,' as Daraz is calling it, has started yesterday (Saturday) and it will continue till December 18.
After the huge success of their 11.11 campaign, the country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz hopes that the 12.12 is now  will end in success, according to a press release.
During this window, customers can purchase their desired products from Daraz and enjoy exclusive benefits, ranging from large discounts to coupons and vouchers.
Various Mega Deals and other exciting features like Flash Sales, I Love Voucher, Happy Hour, Shake Shake, and Prepayment Discounts will be available under the 12.12 campaign.
Customers need to use the Daraz Application 'Shop Now/Add to Cart' options to avail of the grand deals. The campaign has been designed to be a one-of-a-kind opening to purchase items like winter clothing, mobile phones, electronics, cross-border products, home decors, etc., at unbelievably low prices that are rarely available in any other physical or online marketplace.
Customers are requested to visit the following link https://www.daraz.com.bd/12-12-sale/ to know more about the campaign details and its offers.
 "We are confident that 12.12 will provide the customers with the best year-end shopping experience," the press release quoted Daraz Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq saying on the year-end sale.
Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of Alibaba Group, has been the center of attraction for shoppers in Bangladesh since 2015. With various timely and innovative campaigns, Daraz has redefined the online shopping experience in the country.
The 12.12 campaign, Co-Sponsored by Apex, Dabur Honey, Dettol, Motorola, StudioX, and Vaseline, is expected to add to the tally of the e-commerce giant's success. Esquire electronics, Parachute Naturale shampoo, Emami, Veet Men, TP-Link, Transcend, Wild Stone, Noah cookware, Mango, and Wiresto are the Brand Partners of the campaign. Standard Chartered Bank, Mercantile Bank, Prime Bank, BRAC Bank, and bKash will facilitate the campaign as Payment Partners, providing various additional cashback and discount offers to the customers.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian prosecutors sue Maersk, seek to freeze $200m
UK to stop backing oil, gas projects to boost climate action
United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike
Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
Middle East airlines' traffic dives 86.7pc in October
Brexit-adjusted carbon market permit removals: EU
Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong
UCB Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft