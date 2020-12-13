LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited recently organized a seminar

LAFARGE: LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited recently organized a seminar titled 'Heavy Rainfall & Infrastructure Development in Bangladesh'. The seminar focused on the 'Holcim Water Protect' - a specialized water resistant cement and its possible impact in the infrastructure of the country. Dr. Raquib Ahsan, Professor, Dept. Of Civil Engineering, BUET, presented the key note at the seminar. More than 100 engineers participated at the seminar held through video conference.