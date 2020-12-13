Video
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Business

Viber celebrates a decade of lifetime connections

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

With a strong global presence in the past 10 years, Rakuten Viber has become a household name for its free, interactive, and secure messaging.
One of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, Viver rings in 10 years of bringing a new kind of messaging platform to people across the globe, one that values its users' privacy just as it values mobile technology.
Viber started in 2010 with the simple goal of offering an alternative medium of communication, providing free calls to international mobile users.
It has evolved much since then, disrupting the industry and becoming a comprehensive communication platform that now offers a suite of features like messaging, group chats, audio and video calls, communities, and chatbots, all while keeping privacy as its core promise to its users. It was in 2014 when Viber became part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services.
Launching 'communities' in 2018 was also a massive milestone for the company, empowering admins to create supergroup chats to add an unlimited number of people.
n November, the company has also announced its future plans to expand further into the fintech world, introducing its newest chatbot payments solution.
In Bangladesh, Viber has worked with the ICT Division to bring a chatbot for COVID-19. Through the chatbot, users can do a self-assessment test for COVID-19. Viber has 1.5 core active users in Bangladesh, and this initiative is supporting the Government to keep track of the data.
To heighten the celebration of reaching a milestone of a decade and give back to the users supporting them throughout the period, Viber has launched a campaign called, Wheel of Fortune.
Under it, users will be able to win various gifts like coupons for restaurants and shops across Bangladesh - BDT 200 discount coupon for Dhakaiya Pakki, 15% deal for The Westin Dhaka, BDT 96 discount for Burger King, 10% deal on Al Amar, and 20% discount for Shoishob Bangladesh. On top of it, users will also get a chance to win a sticker pack.


