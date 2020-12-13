BUILD for changing definition of CMSME

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) has proposed to rename CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) as MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), because the nature of the cottage and micro enterprises are almost the same as most of these industries are involved in retail trading and in the manufacturing sector.

BUILD also mentioned that the amended New Companies Act included One Person Company(OPC), therefore SMEs will automatically be formalized, in that respect tax, treatment for small enterprises will be changed.

BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum said this on behalf of her organization in a keynote paper at a consultation session arranged in collaboration with International Trade Centre (ITC)-She Trade Initiatives at BUIL premises in Dhaka on Thursday last .

She told the session session on"Definition of Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) in Bangladesh," that CMSME comprises the 99.84% of total establishments which indicates the significance of CMSME in the economy of Bangladesh.

The meeting mainly focused on categorization of industrial segments based on the need, type and size, accordingly alignment of policies so that access to finance and other segment-specific support is possible.

She stated the nature of the cottage and micro enterprises are almost the same and are mostly informal and work as extending ancillary support to medium and large.

Given the alike nature of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) policy support for them should be same while policies for Large and Medium (LMEs) can be based on their distinct nature.

She informed that most of the countries use the term MSME instead of CMSME saying, the paid up capital threshold and theturnover included in the amendment for OPC need to be aligned with definition. In case of Income Tax Ordinance there are changes in the new Finance Act.

Iternational Labour Organisation (ILO) Senior Statistician Michael Frosch, stated that ILO does not have an official statistical definition of SMEs. However, there is a strong focus on small and micro-enterprises due to the link with informality and informal sector.

He also informed that 61% of the worlds employed population is in informal employment. Then, he mentioned that ILO has a definition of informal enterprise as identification of informal enterprise is crucial as it is the first key to transition to formality.

ITC Expert Olga Solleder that the criteria used in Bangladesh to define CMSME is similar to the other countries. But different organizations for example-WBG, SDG, WTO etc. only defined Micro Small and Medium industries instead of CMSME and the term MSME is used most of the cases. Harmonizing the definition depends on nature and type of the country, Cottage is more than a type not a size.

Dhaka University teacher Prof. Dr. Baqui Khalily, Industry Ministry's Senior Assistant Secretary Md Salimullah, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary Md Joynal Abdin, ITC Country Coordinator Tanvir Ahmed, SME Competitiveness Outlook Coordinator Economist Dr Olga Sollender and ILO Senior Statistician Michael Frosch participated in the session.





