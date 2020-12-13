Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BUILD for changing definition of CMSME

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) has proposed to rename CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) as MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), because the nature of the cottage and micro enterprises are almost the same as most of these industries are involved in retail trading and in the manufacturing sector.
BUILD also mentioned that the amended New Companies Act  included One Person Company(OPC), therefore SMEs will automatically  be  formalized,  in that respect tax, treatment for small enterprises will be changed.
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum said this on behalf of her organization in a keynote paper at a consultation session arranged in collaboration with International Trade Centre (ITC)-She Trade Initiatives at BUIL premises in Dhaka on Thursday last .
She told the session session  on"Definition of Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) in Bangladesh," that CMSME comprises the 99.84% of total establishments which indicates the significance of CMSME in the economy of Bangladesh.
The meeting mainly focused on categorization of industrial segments based on the need, type and size, accordingly alignment of  policies so that access to finance and other segment-specific support is possible.
She stated the nature of the cottage and micro enterprises are almost the same and are mostly informal and work as extending ancillary support to medium and large.
Given the alike nature of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) policy support for them should be same while  policies for  Large and Medium (LMEs) can be  based on their distinct nature.
She informed that most of the countries use the term MSME instead of CMSME saying, the paid up capital threshold and theturnover included in the amendment for OPC need to be aligned with  definition. In case of Income Tax Ordinance there are changes in the new Finance Act.
Iternational Labour Organisation (ILO) Senior Statistician Michael Frosch, stated that ILO does not have an official statistical definition of SMEs. However, there is a strong focus on small and micro-enterprises due to the link with informality and informal sector.
He also informed that 61% of the worlds employed population is in informal employment. Then, he mentioned that ILO has a definition of informal enterprise as identification of informal enterprise is crucial as it is the first key to transition to formality.
ITC Expert Olga  Solleder that the criteria used in Bangladesh to define CMSME is similar to the other countries. But different organizations for example-WBG, SDG, WTO etc. only defined Micro Small and Medium industries instead of CMSME and the term MSME is used most of the cases. Harmonizing the definition depends on nature and type of the country, Cottage is more than a type not a size.
Dhaka University teacher Prof. Dr. Baqui Khalily, Industry Ministry's Senior Assistant Secretary Md Salimullah, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary Md Joynal Abdin, ITC Country Coordinator Tanvir Ahmed, SME Competitiveness Outlook Coordinator Economist Dr Olga Sollender and ILO Senior Statistician Michael Frosch participated in the session.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian prosecutors sue Maersk, seek to freeze $200m
UK to stop backing oil, gas projects to boost climate action
United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike
Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
Middle East airlines' traffic dives 86.7pc in October
Brexit-adjusted carbon market permit removals: EU
Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong
UCB Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft