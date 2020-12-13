

ACME Lab approves 25pc cash dividend

The shareholders of The ACME Laboratories Ltd. approved Cash Dividend @ 25pc for the Financial Year 2019-2020. The approval came from the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held through Digital Platform recently. Nagina Afzal Sinha-Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.Mizanur Rahman Sinha - Managing Director, JahanaraMizan Sinha - Deputy Managing Director, other high officials and a large number of shareholders were also present in the meeting.All significant activities of the Company throughout the year 2019-2020, along with the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements, declaration of Dividend, election of Directors, re-appointment of Managing Director, appointment of Independent Directors, appointment of Auditors, Compliance Auditors and re-arrangement of use of IPO Proceeds including other notable action plans and future roadmap were placed in the meeting which were dully approved by the Shareholders.The Chairman of the Company expressed her heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the participants for making the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) successful.