Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cuba will unify its two currencies as of January 1

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

HAVANA, Dec 12:  Cuba will unify its two currencies, the Cuban peso and convertible peso, as of January 1, ending a unique system that has existed for nearly three decades, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday.
"We consider the conditions met to announce the start of this reform beginning January 1, 2021, with a single exchange rate of 24 Cuban pesos for one dollar," Diaz-Canel said on television, alongside Raul Castro, the country's former president and Communist Party leader.
The reform, which had been announced years ago and repeatedly postponed, is intended to make the Cuban economy more accessible to foreign investors.
The move "will place the country in a better condition for needed transformations by updating our economic model," he added.    -AFP
The Communist leader acknowledged that was "one of the most complex tasks" facing the country, as it is buffeted by headwinds from a strengthening US embargo, the Covid-19 pandemic, and a global economic crisis.
The move, postponed for years as authorities waited for the best time to make the change, comes as the Cuban economy is expected to contract by 8 per cent this year, according to the UN's Economic Commission for Latin America.
The reform will eliminate the convertible peso, or CUC, created in 1994 and linked to the dollar.
Only the Cuban peso, or CUP, will remain, which is worth 24 times less.
The currency reform comes after the island reintroduced the dollar in October 2019, with appliance and food stores which only accept that currency.
The value of the CUP could suffer against this strong currency.
Additionally, state enterprises, which receive a reduced rate of one CUP to the dollar, will see production costs rise, leading to price hikes.
The government has already announced significant wage increases to offset expected high inflation.-AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian prosecutors sue Maersk, seek to freeze $200m
UK to stop backing oil, gas projects to boost climate action
United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike
Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
Middle East airlines' traffic dives 86.7pc in October
Brexit-adjusted carbon market permit removals: EU
Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong
UCB Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft