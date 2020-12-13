Pakistan signed up for $10.5b foreign loan in FY20

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12: The PTI government contracted $10.447 billion worth of new foreign loans from multilateral institutions and commercial banks during the fiscal year 2019-20, almost one-fourth higher than previous year's $8.4bn.

According to Annual Report on Foreign Economic Assistance 2019-20 released by Ministry of Economic Affairs, 99 per cent of the new commitments were for loans and the remaining 1pc in grant commitments.

Out of the total new agreements of $10.447bn, more than $6.79bn financing agreements were signed with multilateral agencies, $3.463bn with foreign commercial banks and $193 million with bilateral lenders.

The report said the high level of commercial financing worth $3.463bn - accounting for 33pc of the total new commitments - had been secured from commercial banks to refinance maturing commercial debt during the year.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) emerged as the largest lender with new commitments of 30pc, followed by World Bank 22pc, Islamic Development Bank (IDB) 7pc and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) 5pc. These financial institutions extended financing of about 98pc of the total new commitments.

The report said that 69pc of the new commitments during FY2019-20 were made under the category of budgetary support. "This high level of budgetary support was secured mainly to offset socio-economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic and to meet the higher external financing requirements for external debt retirements," it added.

About 26pc of the new commitments were allocated for project financing and 5pc for commodity financing.

The new commitments were higher than budgeted in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. An amount of $7.5bn had been committed as budgetary support, of which $4bn was committed by multilaterals as programme financing and the remaining from foreign commercial banks. -Dawn







