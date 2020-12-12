

Solar charge system starts gaining popularity in Rajshahi

In line with the system, success has been attained in the solar charging system installed around two and half years back here experimentally aims at lessening the gradually mounting pressure on electricity.

Auto-rickshaws are being given charges at a cost-effective rate through the solar charging system creating hope among the auto-rickshaw drivers and owners in Damkura area under Paba Upazila in the district.

Launched as a model the project has been meeting up power deficits side by side generating hope among the public in general.

Apart from charging auto-rickshaw, the solar system has also operated an auto-rice mill that also created a positive impact among the surrounding people in Chabbishnagar area under Godagari Upazila.

The solar power charging stations were installed with technical and financial support from

Rajshahi Palli Bidyut Samity(RPBS).

At Damkura, 66 solar panels with 320 watt pick capacity were installed on 2000 square-feet rooftop space of a multi-storied dwelling house generating 70 to 90 kilowatts power everyday on an average.

RPBS installed the system at a cost of Taka 48.5 lakh.

Shafiqul Islam, owner of the house, told BSS that he has earned Taka 19,000 after charging auto rickshaw during last three months.

He expected that the monthly earnings will rise in future. The house-owner gets fifty- percent of the profit share as per contract signed between the two sides.

"We will be capable of charging 15 auto-rickshaws everyday in the days to come instead of the present five to six ones," he said. Apart from this, power can also be supplied to households and business establishments in limited scale from the generated power system.

As an eco-friendly and cost-effective venture in the area the charging station will play a vital role to charge the rickshaw batteries instead of using any grid power.

Thirty seven panels with capacity of 320 watts pick have been installed on 1000 square- feet area in an automatic rice mill at Chabbishnagar area at a cost of Taka 5.5 lakh generating power from 40 to 45 kilowatts every day.

Solar power has brought a social change in many hard-to-reach villages under Char Ashariadaha Union Parishad (UP) in Godagari Upazila.

Although there are problems with food and healthcare services the villages have become enlightened with uninterrupted electricity generated from solar panels. The power also brings many positive changes to the living and livelihood condition of the villagers in many ways.

Solar power user Rahmat Ali of Char Bhubanppara said he could not even think about electricity an era ago though it has become a reality as the villagers there can avail of this facility. -BSS



















