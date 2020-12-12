Adolescent Clubs doing wonders in creating awareness

Fifteen-year-old Armin Akter (not the real name) was on verge of getting married two years ago, when she called local Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and pleaded for help. The UNO responded quickly and convinced her parents to stop the marriage.

"Thanks to the club (Adolescent Club), I learned from there about the sufferings a girl has to endure if she gets married before 18. So I opposed to get married so early and if I wasn't aware of this, I would have become a mother by now," Armin said proudly.

Many youths like Armin are becoming more and more aware about the dangers of child marriage from the Adolescent Clubs across the country. Around 2,100 such clubs are carrying out their activities across the country under the government's "Accelerating Protection for Children (APC)" Project with the support from Unicef Bangladesh.

Unicef Bangladesh's Education and Child Protection Specialist Monira Hasan said any disadvantaged children and youths aged between nine to 19 years, who have dropped out from the school or did not ever went to school or working, can become members of these clubs.

"But the children from woman-led families get priority in becoming members of these clubs. One club consists of 30-35 youths, of which 70 percent are girls. They have to follow two conditions to become members to these clubs - they have to study and cannot marry before 18," Monira Hasan said. -BSS















