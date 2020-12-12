Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home News

Joyeeta, a pioneer for propping up women entrepreneurs

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Bangladesh is not only well known in Asia and Europe but also across the globe for the economical and political empowerment of women.
Bangladesh is now more secured and dependable place for women which has been possible for different welfare oriented initiatives of the government.
At present, country's prime minister, leader of the opposition and speaker of the parliament are women. In addition, women have been posted in higher position at both different government and non-government organisations.
Not only that women are also moving ahead taking different challenging professions while many become entrepreneurs rather not chasing behind the jobs. Some of their initiatives attained success beyond country. "Joyeeta" is one of such initiative and it is playing important role in the welfare of women entrepreneurs across the country.
Officials said "Joyeeta Sales Centre", opened on the fourth and fifth floors in Dhanmondi's Rapa Plaza under Women Entrepreneurship Development scheme, is one of the priority activities of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She inaugurated the operation of Joyeeta on November 16, 2011 with the aim of marketing and selling of the products of small women entrepreneurs of every nook and cranny in the country.
Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter said the initiative has expedited the women entrepreneurs development scheme.
It has create job opportunity for women which also reduced discrimination between men and women, and finally eliminate poverty gradually along with women empowerment, she added.
Officials said Department of Women Affairs has started to implement the Joyeeta activities on trial basis with government financing under the supervision of women and children affairs ministry in November, 2011. Initially, the Joyeeta scheme was started for three years, but later it has been turned into Joyeeta Foundation. So, Joyeeta is a symbol of winning woman.
Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director Afroja Khan said Department of Women Affairs started a campaign called "Joyeeta Anneshone Bangladesh" to spread the Joyeeta activities for the freedom of women, resulting Joyeeta become known across the country and women are got inspired and optimistic centring Joyeeta.
Later, the women and children affairs ministry made Joyeeta foundation as a non-profitable and autonomous organisation.
She said Joyeeta does not do business rather women entrepreneurs do business directly on Joyeeta's platform. Joyeeta Foundation provides infrastructural facilities and required knowledge and skill to women entrepreneurs for running their business and producing products along with loan facilities to some extent, she added.
Afroja Khan said Joyeeta Foundation also works to create brand value of Joyeeta as well as control quality of the products to boost business of women entrepreneurs.
She said Joyeeta Foundation has been given one bigha of land beside road no-27 in Dhanmondi to construct a permanent building and work to this end is now going on.
Officials said the objective of Joyeeta Foundation is to expedite the establishment of a gender equally based society through economical empowerment of women.
Rowshan Akhter said ministry has been working to develop women as entrepreneurs through different trainings.
Every year Joyeeta Award is being given to successful women of different sectors to motivate others, she added.
Entrepreneur of Tangail Butik House, Rayhana Rahim who sells her products at Joyeeta Sales Centre said once she used to sell her products through known people and Facebook page. "But, now we are selling through Joyeeta and getting good response."
Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director said "If we actually want to empower women, we have to develop them as entrepreneurs."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Under the mask, the next Batman will be black
Solar charge system starts gaining popularity in Rajshahi
Adolescent Clubs doing wonders in creating awareness
Tea cultivation creates 25,000 jobs in 5 northern districts
Joyeeta, a pioneer for propping up women entrepreneurs
Bangladesh Coast Guard brings back a total of 19 missing fishermen
Ten researchers get UGC post-doctoral fellowship
IU students demonstrate demanding holding of final exams


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft