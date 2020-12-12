Video
Two killed as truck hits bike at Khilkhet

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were killed as a truck hit their  bike in the capital's Khilkhet area on Friday morning.
The deceased are Ajmin Khan, 25, and Amir Hossain Riaz, 20, residents of Dakshin Badda area.
The incident occurred on the Kuril-Purbachal road, commonly known as 300 Feet Road, early Friday, according to police.
The victims, who suffered critical injuries, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the doctors declared them dead.
Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp, said a truck hit the duo in Khilkhet area at around 7.00am, leaving them critically injured.
Members of Khilkhet Police Station took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Sub-Inspector Sudangsho Sarker said they seized the truck, but its driver fled the scene.



