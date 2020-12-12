Video
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Front Page

Carbon dioxide emission drops by 7pc this yr: Study

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

A locked-down pandemic-struck world cut its carbon dioxide emissions this year by 7 per cent, the biggest drop ever, new preliminary
figures show.
The Global Carban Project, an authoritative group of dozens of international scientists who track emissions, calculated that the world will have put 34 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in the air in 2020.
The figure is down from 36.4 billion metric tonnes in 2019, according to a study published Thursday in the Journals Earth System Science Data.
Scientists say this drop is mainly because people are staying home, traveling less by car and plane, and the emissions are expected to jump back up after the pandemic ends.
Ground transportation makes up about one- fifth of emissions of carbon dioxide, the chief man-made heat trapping gas.
Scientists say this drop is mainly because people are staying home, traveling less by car and plane, and that emissions are expected to jump back up after the pandemic ends. Ground transportation makes up about one-fifth of emissions of carbon dioxide, the chief man-made heat-trapping gas.
 "Of course, lockdown is absolutely not the way to tackle climate change," said study co-author Corinne LeQuere, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia.
The same group of scientist months ago predicted emission drops of 4 per cent to 7 per cent, depending on the progression of Covid-19.
A second coronavirus wave and continued travel reduction pushed the decrease to 7 per cent, Lequere said.
Emission dropped 12 per cent in the United States and 11 per cent in Europe, but only 1.7 per cent in China.
That's because China had an earlier lockdown with less of a second wave.
Also China's emissions are more industrial based than other countries and its industry was less affected than transportation, Lequere said.
The calculations-based on reports detailing energy use, industrial production and daily mobility counts, were praised as accurate by outside scientists.
Even with the drop in 2020, the world on average put 1,185 tonnes of carbon dioxide in to the air every second.
Final figures for 2019 published in the same study show that from 2018 to 2019 emissions of the main man-made heat-trapping gas increased only 0.1 percent, much smaller than annual jumps of around 3 per cent a decade or two ago.
Even with emissions expected to rise after the pandemic, scientists are wondering if 2019 be the peak of carban pollution, LeQuere said.


