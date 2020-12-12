Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Front Page

Dried fish causing serious illness for poisonous chemicals

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 11: Dried fish, popularly known as ‘shutki’, is causing serious illness among those who take it regularly due to use of poisonous chemicals and insecticides at the time of processing it.
The physicians said people may contract severe diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, bronchitis, asthma and other infectious diseases taking shutki regularly as a food item.
The fishes are caught from the Bay of Bengal along the coastal areas of Cox's Bazaar and Chattogram districts including the offshore islands.      The areas are Saint Martin's Island, Shah Parirdwip, Teknaf, Cox's Bazaar, Chokoria, Kutubdia, Moheshkhali, Sonadia, Sandwip, Banshkhali and Anowara.
The fishes include; shrimp, chhuri, loittya, faissya, popa, mailla, laukkya, rupchanda, etc.
These huge quantities of fishes are not easily sold in the market. So the fishermen dry these fishes in the traditional process by using the poisonous chemicals.
The fishes are dried in sunshine first and then salt in sufficient quantity is added. After drying the fishes, the poisonous chemicals including DDT and different types of insecticides are used to protect it from decomposition.
After processing in traditional way, dry fishes are sold in the wholesale market of Khatunganj and Chaktai, popular market for dry fish.
Winter is the peak season for processing of dry fishes in Chattogram and Cox's Bazaar areas. The peak season continues till the onset of the rainy season. So the fishermen become busy in the winter season for processing the fish.
About 20,000 workers are directly involved in the processing work. Of them 40 percent are women. They are poorly paid.
A modern type of industry named Gammatech was established in the Sagarika BSIC Industrial area in 1993 to process the dry fish and other perishable food items in scientific and hygienic way.
But the people concerned did not come forward to process their perishable goods in the modern scientific way. As a result, the industry faced a continuous loss since its inception forcing the authorities to close down it later on.
Observers felt that the authorities should come forward to stop the traditional system of processing of dry fish in order to save the hygienic condition of the people vulnerable to various diseases caused by taking food processed in unhygienic way.
The business community said the country might earn a huge amount of foreign currency by exporting such dry fishes processed in scientific method to the foreign nations every year.
A small quantity of dry fish is now exported to foreign countries fetching about Tk2, 00 crore annually. The quantum of earning foreign currency may be increased further by taking special care in processing it scientifically.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) entrusted for maintaining secured food for the people could not take any step in this regard.


