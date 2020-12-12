C-19 deaths close to 7,000 in country

The country saw 19 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the country's death toll from the deadly virus to 6,986, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,884 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 487,849.

Besides, 1,866 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 414,318 with an 84.93 per cent recovery rate, the release said.

A total of 16,323 samples were tested at 140 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.54 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.57 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased of Friday, 13 were men while six women. The all died at different hospitals across the country. Of them 12 died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,339 of the total deceased were men and 1,647 were women.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infections reached 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

A total of 69.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 1.5 million of them died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global caseload stood at 69,598,462 with 1,581,902 fatalities on Friday.

The United States recorded 15,616,380 cases as of Friday with 292,179 deaths.

Brazil has recorded the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll with 179,765 deaths, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

India's Covid-19 tally reached 9,796,769 on Friday while the death toll mounted to 142,186 according to the JHU data.

Russia registered 2,546,113 cases with 44,769 deaths, while 112,326 people died in Mexico with 1,217,126 caseload.

Infections have been reported in more than 191 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





