Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:31 PM
ADB launches $9 billion vaccine initiative for Asia Pacific

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) vaccine initiative offering rapid and equitable support to its developing members as they procure and deliver effective and safe coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines.
More than 14.3 million positive cases have been identified in Asia and the Pacific, causing more than 200,000 deaths, according to a release from the ADB.
As the pandemic persists, economic growth in developing Asia is projected to contract by 0.4% in 2020-the first regional gross domestic product contraction since the early 1960s.
Promoting safe, equitable, and effective access to vaccines is a top priority for ADB's Covid-19 response efforts.
Vaccination programs can break the chain of virus transmission, save lives, and mitigate the negative economic impacts of the pandemic by restoring confidence in people's ability to work, travel, and socialize safely.
The APVAX provides a comprehensive framework and resource envelope for supporting developing Asia's vaccine access, using two complementary components.
The Rapid Response Component will provide timely support for critical vaccine diagnostics, procurement of vaccines, and
transporting vaccines from the place of purchase to ADB's developing members.
The Project Investment Component will support investments in systems for successful distribution, delivery, and administration of vaccines along with associated investments in building capacity, community outreach, and surveillance.
This may include such areas as cold-chain storage and transportation, vehicles, distribution infrastructure, processing facilities, and other physical investments.
The component may also be used to develop or expand vaccine manufacturing capacity in developing members.
ADB financing for vaccines will be provided in close coordination with other development partners including the World Bank Group, World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX), GAVI, and bilateral and multilateral partners.
APVAX promotes safe and effective vaccines to be accessed in a fair manner. For a vaccine to be eligible for financing, it must meet one of three criteria. It must be procured via COVAX, prequalified by WHO, or authorized by a Stringent Regulatory Authority.
Additional access criteria, such as a vaccination needs assessment, a vaccine allocation plan by the developing member, and a mechanism for effective coordination among development partners also help ensure that vaccine support under APVAX can be fairly and effectively implemented.
ADB is also making available a $500 million Vaccine Import Facility to support the efforts of its developing members to secure safe and effective vaccines, as well as the goods that support distribution and inoculation.
The facility is part of ADB's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program. AAA-guarantees available through the program's vaccine import facility will mitigate payment risks and facilitate import of these goods.
This will employ the same eligibility criteria on vaccines as COVAX. Cofinancing with private sector partners could result in the Import Facility supporting $1 billion in vaccine and related imports within a year.
"As ADB's developing members prepare to vaccinate their people as soon as possible, they need financing to procure vaccines as well as appropriate plans and knowledge to be able to safely, equitably, and efficiently manage the vaccination process," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
He said that APVAX will play a critical role in helping our developing members meet these challenges, overcome the pandemic, and focus on economic recovery."
In April, ADB approved a $20 billion package to support its developing members in addressing the impacts of the pandemic and streamlined some procedures to deliver quicker and more flexible assistance. ADB has committed $14.9 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance, including $9.9 billion in quick-disbursing budget support from the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Option (CPRO) and support for the private sector.
In November, ADB announced $20.3 million in additional technical assistance to establish systems to enable efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines across Asia and the Pacific.    -UNB


