Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Front Page

Hasina, Modi to reopen Chilahati-Haldibari rail route after 55 years

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

NEW DELHI, Dec 11: The rail route between Haldibari in West Bengal and Chilahati in neighbouring Bangladesh is all set to reopen after a gap of 55 years on December 17. The prime ministers of the two countries will inaugurate the programme, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said on Thursday.
The railway line from Haldibari in Cooch Behar to Chilahati in northern Bangladesh has been defunct since rail links between India and then East Pakistan snapped
in 1965.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Haldibari-Chilahati rail route on December 17," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.
A goods train will run from Chilahati to Haldibari,
which is under the Katihar division of the NRF, to mark the opening of the route, Mr Chanda said.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday informed the authorities of the decision to reopen the rail route, said Katihar Divisional Railway Manager Ravinder Kumar Verma.
The distance between Haldibari railway station till the international border is 4.5 kilometres while that from Chilahati in Bangladesh till the zero point is around 7.5 kilometres, sources in the NFR said.
Both Haldibari and Chilahati stations were on the old broad gauge railway route between Siliguri and Kolkata that went through areas in present-day Bangladesh.
When passenger train service begins on this route, people will be able to travel to Kolkata from Jalpaiguri, which is near Siliguri, in seven hours, five hours less than what it takes now, Mr Verma said after visiting Haldibari station on Wednesday.
Headquartered at Maligaon in Guwahati, the NEF zone covers the entire Northeastern region and parts of Bihar and West Bengal.
The railway line from Haldibari in Cooch Behar to Chilahati in northern Bangladesh has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965.
Indian officials believe when passenger train service begins on this route, people will be able to travel to Kolkata from Jalpaiguri, which is near Siliguri, in seven hours, five hours less than what it takes now.
The South Asian neighbours have also announced plans to open a passenger train service connecting Dhaka and the Indian city of Siliguri in March, 2021.
Currently, the two countries only have one trans-border passenger train service, the Maitree Express, in operation, connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Khulna.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed as truck hits bike at Khilkhet
Carbon dioxide emission drops by 7pc this yr: Study
Dried fish causing serious illness for poisonous chemicals
Biden, Harris named Time’s Person of the Year
C-19 deaths close to 7,000 in country
coronavirus update bangladesh
ADB launches $9 billion vaccine initiative for Asia Pacific
Hasina, Modi to reopen Chilahati-Haldibari rail route after 55 years


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft