Project to uplift village roads in 34 upazilas

The government has undertaken a massive project to develop 1,888-km major village roads at 34 upazilas under three districts of greater Cumilla to improve the country's road communication.

According to the project proposals, the authorities concerned will develop the road infrastructures of 1,888 kilometres and necessary infrastructures in Cumilla, Chandpur and Brahmanbaria districts.

In this regard, the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry sent a development project proposal (DPP) to the Planning Commission for its approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 2895 crore which will come from the government exchequer.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement the project from January 2021 to June 2025.

The official said the project would be placed before the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) soon. After getting clearance, the project would be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval.

He further said three similar projects are already going on in these districts.

"A total of 3,400 kilometres out of 1, 4857-km village roads of these districts have already been developed. Now this project will improve the major village roads in those areas." He also said.

According to the project, the population of the project areas are increasing every day. Now 9.7 million people are living in these three districts.

The north-eastern part of the country has historically suffered from poor transport connectivity within and between the seven states as well as with the rest of India and neighbouring countries.

Once it's implemented, transpiration of good and citizens will be easier.





