Cold wave may sweep country on Dec 17 or 18



Thick fog blankets the capital on Friday. The photo was taken from Suhrawardy Udyan. PHOTO: OBSERVER

From December 17 or 18, the temperature may start to drop and a cold wave may flow over the country for a week.

Heavy fog might be expected in the riverine areas till noon on Friday. For this reason, the Meteorological Department has warned all vessels in these areas to operate carefully.

Meteorologist Omar Farooq said: "The difference between daytime temperature and nighttime temperature has decreased now.

Because of this, even if the temperature is not very low it feels colder.

"However, the temperature might go down quite a bit next week. The cold wave may start from December 17 or 18."

According to the MET office of Bangladesh, seasonal low pressure is prevailing in the South of Bay of Bengal. It is being extended to the North side of the Bay as well.

The extension of the subcontinental high pressure zone extends to Bihar and its adjoining areas. As a result, the weather can be dry with temporary partial clouds.

Moderate to heavy fog may fall in river basins in some parts of the country from midnight to noon and moderate to light fog may exist in other parts of the country.

An advisory issued to the seaports said that the visibility in the river basins of the country could be 400 metres or less due to light to moderate fog during the morning and night. Boats in these areas have been asked to move about carefully.

On Friday, the lowest temperature in the country is 14.3°C in Sitakunda of Chittagong division. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Dhaka is 17.6°C. Similarly, Mymensingh recorded 15.6°C, Chittagong 17.4°C, Sylhet 16.4°C, Rajshahi 16°C, Rangpur 16.3°C, Khulna 16°C, and Barisal 16.3°C. -Agencies

