Five years after Paris agreement: World far off track of its goals

PARIS, Dec 11: It's been five years since the world's leaders met in Paris and hammered out the terms of the Paris Agreement, the landmark climate deal with the goal to cut emissions quickly enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Since then, solar power has become the cheapest form of electricity in history. Countries like China and the U.K. have committed to reach net-zero emissions. But the world is still very far from on track to actually addressing global warming.

A recent report looks at what's necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, and how much progress is happening across six key sectors: power, buildings, industry, transportation, agriculture, and forests. "For the lion's share of sectors, we are falling woefully short of where we need to be to avoid the worst climate change impacts," says Kelly Levin, a senior associate in the global climate program at World Resources Institute and one of the authors of the report, which was created along with the ClimateWorks Foundation. "Even the places where we thought we were doing pretty well, to be able to be aligned with a 1.5 trajectory, we still need to accelerate action really significantly."

-LOS ANGELES TIMES