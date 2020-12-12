Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Miscellaneous

Five years after Paris agreement: World far off track of its goals

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

PARIS, Dec 11: It's been five years since the world's leaders met in Paris and hammered out the terms of the Paris Agreement, the landmark climate deal with the goal to cut emissions quickly enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Since then, solar power has become the cheapest form of electricity in history. Countries like China and the U.K. have committed to reach net-zero emissions. But the world is still very far from on track to actually addressing global warming.
A recent report looks at what's necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, and how much progress is happening across six key sectors: power, buildings, industry, transportation, agriculture, and forests. "For the lion's share of sectors, we are falling woefully short of where we need to be to avoid the worst climate change impacts," says Kelly Levin, a senior associate in the global climate program at World Resources Institute and one of the authors of the report, which was created along with the ClimateWorks Foundation. "Even the places where we thought we were doing pretty well, to be able to be aligned with a 1.5 trajectory, we still need to accelerate action really significantly."
    -LOS ANGELES TIMES



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five years after Paris agreement: World far off track of its goals
BTRC to grant licenses for local assembly of telco equipment
Biden picks Gen Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief
HC acquits 3 death row convicts
HC rejects writ challenging ACC notice on DAG Rupa
AL, BNP disappointed people: GM Quader
SC upholds HC bail to 64 BNP men in bus torching casses
Reconsider restriction on public gatherings: Zafrullah


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft