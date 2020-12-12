Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:31 PM
Home Miscellaneous

BTRC to grant licenses for local assembly of telco equipment

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has drawn up a set of guidelines for the issuance of registration certificates for the local assembly and manufacture of telecommunications service-related equipment other than mobile handsets.
BTRC earlier framed the procedure of issuing registration certificates for the local assembly and manufacture of mobile phone handsets.
The decision of the telecom regulator came to a head when a number of companies in the country had already begun to export technology-enabled products to different destinations, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) devices.
BTRC released both the drafts on Monday, requesting public opinions from stakeholders, experts, researchers or any other interested parties by December 17.
The guidelines, according to BTRC, were framed to establish investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs to assemble and produce telecommunications service-related equipment.
Telecommunication service-related equipment manufacturing will help make these devices accessible and regulate illegal imports, thus avoid loss of revenue.
In addition to generating job opportunities, the potential for the development and assembly of equipment in the country will also draw foreign investment.
The Commission would issue two forms of certificates, 'A and 'B', for assembling, manufacturing and setting up factories to manufacture goods for local and foreign markets, as per the instructions given on Monday.
In the guidelines category 'A' entities will have to set up testing laboratories while it would not be a requirement for the entities to be certified as category 'B'.
The draft instructions proposed Tk 15 lakh and Tk 10 lakh as enlistment fee for category 'A' and category 'B' entities respectively while the certificate renewal fee has been set at Tk 7.5 lakh and Tk 5 lakh for category 'A' and 'B' entities. Annual fee has been set at Tk 2.5 lakh for both categories and they would enjoy a five-year exemption from paying annual fee.


