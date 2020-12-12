Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:31 PM
City News

DU to hold final exams from Dec 26

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) has decided to hold final exams of last semester of honours and masters from December 26 to avoid session jam.
It has also decided to cut the exam hours by half considering the ongoing pandemic. The decisions came at the university's academic council meeting presided by Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.
DU will conduct honours and master's final exams for the time being while maintaining social distancing. And the departments and institutions will inform their students.
As the university will not be able to ensure residential facilities for the students amid the pandemic, each department and institution will hold exams after communicating with their students, reads a press release.
Welcoming the decision a group of students have said the decision to take final exams is so positive but University authority have to open dormitories maintaining all health guidelines before taking exam to ensure students residential facilities as many students cannot afford to rent house for staying during exams.
Many students have given opinion on facebook group name 'Dhaka University Poribar' that university authorities have to ensure  residential facilities before taking exam as students don't have ability to bear cost of living in Dhaka during Covid-19.
In this regard, the VC said that its an emergency to take exams that is why they don't think to alternative but for Covid-19 its not possible to open dormitories.



