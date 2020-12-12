Video
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home City News

Two killed in Khilkhet crash

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Two motorcycle riders have died after a truck slammed into the two-wheeler in the capital's Khilkhet.
The dead have been identified as Azmin Khan, 25, and Amir Hossain Riaz, 20.
The incident occurred on the Kuril-Purbachal road, commonly known as 300 Feet Road, early Friday, according to police. After the accident, the victims, who suffered critical injuries, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead
The victims were both residents of South Badda, with Riaz being an HSC student, according to Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH's police outpost. Police have seized the truck but the driver managed to escape, said Khilkhet Police OC Borhan Uddin.    -bdnews24.com


