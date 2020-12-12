Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home City News

President, PM greet Burkina Faso counterparts on their National Day

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have congratulated Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso and Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso respectively on the occasion of the National Day of Burkina Faso that falls on 11 December, 2020.
The President, in his congratulatory message, said that Bangladesh and Burkina Faso enjoy cordial relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels. He expressed his conviction that the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries would acquire further momentum in the years to come.
In her message, the Prime Minister stated that Bangladesh and Burkina Faso share amicable bilateral ties in the areas of mutual interest. She also hoped that the existing bonds of goodwill and understanding would continue to flourish further in depth and dimension in the coming days through concerted efforts by the two Governments for the common prosperity of the two peoples.
The President and the Prime Minister also extended best wishes for good health, happiness and long life of their respective counterparts and everlasting peace, advancement and prosperity for the friendly people of Burkina Faso, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU to hold final exams from Dec 26
BD mission in Seoul enters agreement with George Mason’s Korea campus
Two killed in Khilkhet crash
President, PM greet Burkina Faso counterparts on their National Day
Newborn’s body found at hospital
Four new marine academies likely to open in January ’21
HC asks ACC to report  in 10-day on steps taken to bring back PK Halder
Central Shaheed Minar demanded in Rajshahi


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft