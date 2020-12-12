President, PM greet Burkina Faso counterparts on their National Day

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have congratulated Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso and Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso respectively on the occasion of the National Day of Burkina Faso that falls on 11 December, 2020.

The President, in his congratulatory message, said that Bangladesh and Burkina Faso enjoy cordial relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels. He expressed his conviction that the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries would acquire further momentum in the years to come.

In her message, the Prime Minister stated that Bangladesh and Burkina Faso share amicable bilateral ties in the areas of mutual interest. She also hoped that the existing bonds of goodwill and understanding would continue to flourish further in depth and dimension in the coming days through concerted efforts by the two Governments for the common prosperity of the two peoples.

The President and the Prime Minister also extended best wishes for good health, happiness and long life of their respective counterparts and everlasting peace, advancement and prosperity for the friendly people of Burkina Faso, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. -UNB







