

Prevent cyber crimes in banking sector



However, due to absence of an effective cyber security system in most banks, the country's banking sector remains vulnerable to cyber criminals , and even about five years after the $101 million cyber heist from the BB's account with the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.



A number of experts have opined that many banks may have financial capabilities to set up Security Operation Centre (SOC) but unfortunately they don't have trained manpower to run such a centre. SOC is a centralised function within an organisation employing people, processes and technology to continuously monitor and improve its security posture while preventing, detecting, analysing and responding to cyber security incidents.



Furthermore, as more and more people are becoming dependent on online banking during this pandemic, our banking system is now even more vulnerable to cyber risks. And the risks will increase in the coming days ahead due to the rapid expansion of digital banking. Therefore, there is an immediate need to install such a system in all banks which would monitor and improve their security posture while preventing, detecting, analysing and responding to cyber-security incidents.



Since lack of skilled manpower is one of the main reasons for many banks' failure to put the system in place, government agencies should help in creating skilled manpower in the banking sector with the help of their respective IT security units. Additionally, it has been reported that many banks have expressed their unwillingness in this matter, as it requires additional funds. But an integrated involvement of stakeholders of our banks can bring a credible solution.



