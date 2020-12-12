Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Date juice, the tradition needs to revive

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Dear Sir

Date juice (Khejur er rosh in Bangla) is sweet sap extracted either from the Date or Palm trees especially in winter season. This date juice is famous food to the rural as well as the urban of Bengali community in Bangladesh. It contains high natural sugars and others natural form. The juice has been made into molasses which is used in making a variety of traditional cakes, badam papri (a sweet made with peanuts), and it could be had with puffed or parched or flattened rice. But date juices are becoming rare.

When winter arrives it brings some changes in lifestyle and food habits of people. This juice is one of the unique gifts of winter. Unfortunately, the number of mature date trees has decreased, despite strong demand for the tree's juice and few people are interested in taking up date juice harvesting as a profession now. Demand for firewood from brick kiln is another factor influencing the decline.

To preserve the date juice tradition, we need to apply modern extraction techniques and encouraging efforts through the Department of Agricultural Extension to.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



