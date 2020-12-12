

Mountain biodiversity in CHT



Mountains are covering 27 per cent of the earth's surface land and playing a significant role towards sustainable livelihoods of people. About one billion people are living in the mountain areas of the world which is 15 per cent of the global population. Moreover, billions of people from the downstream are benefiting indirectly from the mountains in various ways. Mountains are supplying freshwater, food, energy, crops, livestock, products and services to improve local economics and livelihoods.



Mountains are important for their rich biodiversity, clean air, cultural diversity, recreation, landscape, spiritual values, and key resources, such as minerals, forest products and agricultural products. Mountain environments represent major ecosystems which are essential to the survival of the global ecosystem, but they are rapidly changing. Mountains have key role in reducing poverty, conserving biodiversity and providing renewable energy which are important issues for ensuring sustainable development.

Mountain biodiversity includes a variety of species, genetic resources, and rich ecosystems with much diversity. It has been recognized as a global priority due to significant contribution in sustainable environmental management. About half of the world's biodiversity hotspots and 30 per cent of all Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) are situated in the mountains. Again, mountains are the home of about 20 percent of the world's plant species including many endangered species.



Moreover, more than 85 per cent of the world's species of amphibians, birds, and mammals are found in mountains. Many global mountain areas are experiencing environmental degradation. Mountain biodiversity is negatively affecting for climate change, habitat change, pollution, invasive species, and overexploitation. The United Nation (UN) has declared 2021 to 2030 as the decade for adopting a global biodiversity framework. Mountain biodiversity is related to 'SDG-15: Life on Land' for its global relevance.



Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) consist of three districts of the southeast part of Bangladesh namely Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban. This hilly area covers 13,295 square kilometres or 11per cent of total land area of the country. According to 2011 provisional census, 1.6 million peoples inhabit in this area, which 1per cent of the total population in Bangladesh. There are 12 indigenous ethnic communities are living in this region. They are: Bawn/Bawm, Chak, Chakma, Khyang, Khumi, Lushei/Lushai, Marma (Maghs), Mrus/Mro (Moorangs), Pangkhua/Pankhua, Tangchangya, Rakhainand Tipperas (Tipras).



Biodiversity of CHT provides several ecosystem services like supply of fresh water and clean air, watershed management, pest control, fertilization of plants, wastewater management and many other services. The CHT is a unique place to the visitors for tourism activities and recreational facilities. The rich biodiversity of this area is suitable for several tourism activities like sight-seeing, hiking, fishing, camping, and bird watching. Mountain biodiversity in CHT is important for positive contributions in Bangladesh. Firstly, it plays a vital role to increase ecosystem services productivity. Secondly, it supports a large number of plant species including a better variety of crops. Thirdly, mountain biodiversity protects soil formation and freshwater resources. Fourthly, it provides nutrient storage and recycling.



Mountain biodiversity can significantly contribute to socio-economic well-being of local people through useful guidelines and related processes. It is necessary to understand the specific challenges associated with the sustainable management and conservation of mountain biodiversity. The mentionable challenges for sustainable management of mountain biodiversity are human activities, effective policies, excessive utilization of natural resources, and ensure the safeguard of natural assets to utilize in human well-being. Proper utilization of limited resources and necessary support from the government can help to maintain effective mountain biodiversity conservation.



There are several relevant approaches are required to formulate and implement mountain biodiversity conservation in CHT. Firstly, understand the drivers of changes to respond in mountain biodiversity. Secondly, explore the contributions of mountain biodiversity in human well-being. Thirdly, interlink the mountain biodiversity with the achievement of sustainable development goals. Fourthly, ensure effective involvement and sharing of experience of all relevant stakeholders to adopt long-term holistic approaches. Fifthly, incorporate mountain-specific policies into national sustainable development strategies. Sixthly, introduce the mechanisms to utilization of mountain biodiversity for poverty reduction and local development.



The Government of Bangladesh has developed consciousness among the stakeholders including the local communities regarding mountain biodiversity in CHT. The stakeholders can contribute to the conservation of natural resources, cultural heritage and ecosystem services which are potential for ensuring sustainable development in this region. Finally, the participation of local communities should be increased in terms of planning and decision making regarding mountain biodiversity in CHT.

Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan is an Assistant Professor at National University Bangladesh











December 11, was the World Mountain Day. The United Nation (UN) has declared to observe this day from the year 1992 for giving importance on sustainable mountain development which have decided in the 'Conference on Environment and Development' in the same year. The UN has declared 2002 as the 'Year of Mountains' and responsibility has been given to the 'Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)' as coordinating agency to celebrate this day in worldwide. The theme of this day in this year is 'Mountain Biodiversity'. The theme is highlighting the variety and richness of mountain biodiversity for the well-beings of local communities' in a sustainable manner.Mountains are covering 27 per cent of the earth's surface land and playing a significant role towards sustainable livelihoods of people. About one billion people are living in the mountain areas of the world which is 15 per cent of the global population. Moreover, billions of people from the downstream are benefiting indirectly from the mountains in various ways. Mountains are supplying freshwater, food, energy, crops, livestock, products and services to improve local economics and livelihoods.Mountains are important for their rich biodiversity, clean air, cultural diversity, recreation, landscape, spiritual values, and key resources, such as minerals, forest products and agricultural products. Mountain environments represent major ecosystems which are essential to the survival of the global ecosystem, but they are rapidly changing. Mountains have key role in reducing poverty, conserving biodiversity and providing renewable energy which are important issues for ensuring sustainable development.Mountain biodiversity includes a variety of species, genetic resources, and rich ecosystems with much diversity. It has been recognized as a global priority due to significant contribution in sustainable environmental management. About half of the world's biodiversity hotspots and 30 per cent of all Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) are situated in the mountains. Again, mountains are the home of about 20 percent of the world's plant species including many endangered species.Moreover, more than 85 per cent of the world's species of amphibians, birds, and mammals are found in mountains. Many global mountain areas are experiencing environmental degradation. Mountain biodiversity is negatively affecting for climate change, habitat change, pollution, invasive species, and overexploitation. The United Nation (UN) has declared 2021 to 2030 as the decade for adopting a global biodiversity framework. Mountain biodiversity is related to 'SDG-15: Life on Land' for its global relevance.Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) consist of three districts of the southeast part of Bangladesh namely Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban. This hilly area covers 13,295 square kilometres or 11per cent of total land area of the country. According to 2011 provisional census, 1.6 million peoples inhabit in this area, which 1per cent of the total population in Bangladesh. There are 12 indigenous ethnic communities are living in this region. They are: Bawn/Bawm, Chak, Chakma, Khyang, Khumi, Lushei/Lushai, Marma (Maghs), Mrus/Mro (Moorangs), Pangkhua/Pankhua, Tangchangya, Rakhainand Tipperas (Tipras).Biodiversity of CHT provides several ecosystem services like supply of fresh water and clean air, watershed management, pest control, fertilization of plants, wastewater management and many other services. The CHT is a unique place to the visitors for tourism activities and recreational facilities. The rich biodiversity of this area is suitable for several tourism activities like sight-seeing, hiking, fishing, camping, and bird watching. Mountain biodiversity in CHT is important for positive contributions in Bangladesh. Firstly, it plays a vital role to increase ecosystem services productivity. Secondly, it supports a large number of plant species including a better variety of crops. Thirdly, mountain biodiversity protects soil formation and freshwater resources. Fourthly, it provides nutrient storage and recycling.Mountain biodiversity can significantly contribute to socio-economic well-being of local people through useful guidelines and related processes. It is necessary to understand the specific challenges associated with the sustainable management and conservation of mountain biodiversity. The mentionable challenges for sustainable management of mountain biodiversity are human activities, effective policies, excessive utilization of natural resources, and ensure the safeguard of natural assets to utilize in human well-being. Proper utilization of limited resources and necessary support from the government can help to maintain effective mountain biodiversity conservation.There are several relevant approaches are required to formulate and implement mountain biodiversity conservation in CHT. Firstly, understand the drivers of changes to respond in mountain biodiversity. Secondly, explore the contributions of mountain biodiversity in human well-being. Thirdly, interlink the mountain biodiversity with the achievement of sustainable development goals. Fourthly, ensure effective involvement and sharing of experience of all relevant stakeholders to adopt long-term holistic approaches. Fifthly, incorporate mountain-specific policies into national sustainable development strategies. Sixthly, introduce the mechanisms to utilization of mountain biodiversity for poverty reduction and local development.The Government of Bangladesh has developed consciousness among the stakeholders including the local communities regarding mountain biodiversity in CHT. The stakeholders can contribute to the conservation of natural resources, cultural heritage and ecosystem services which are potential for ensuring sustainable development in this region. Finally, the participation of local communities should be increased in terms of planning and decision making regarding mountain biodiversity in CHT.Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan is an Assistant Professor at National University Bangladesh