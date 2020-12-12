

C-19: Agonizing mental trauma of frontline fighters



The question is do they require help? Any support to reduce tension, pulling out from being indisposed to the family, society. Have we ever thought about it? We cannot imagine without them. They are our warriors who are always with us. We are ready to criticize; we are bound to get their service. Why not, they have to give service. Yes almost all of them have taken the responsibility, wilfully, they also want to serve. They are our valiant frontline fighters, they will definitely be successful against this fight, and they have proved that time and again. To do that, they shall have to be fit physically as well as mentally. We all know a healthy body in a healthy mind can ensure the best possible service.



We as a nation are grateful to them; their service will be in history, always in our mind. This is pandemic; the whole world is reeling to fight an unknown enemy. We have to ensure that those in need of help are identified early and offered proper assistance. If we start losing them due to sickness, the other group shall feel double pressure, crippling the service line.



One of the commonest disabling mental health issues experienced by personnel in the front-line of any pandemic is getting burnout. It is like emotional exhaustion, depersonalization that means loss of empathy, caring, and compassion, and a decreased sense of accomplishment. These may exist in varying degree or one can predominate. Burnout can have a significant impact on competence and can impact health care delivery. Unknowingly a person may become inefficient for no known reason.



A major stress can be long working hours that can make a person feel exhausted. Every person has a family if someone is working tirelessly for long hours. He may feel pain, left out, detached, have fear for his family. He also may feel sad about his profession. Always there may be concern about the unknown virus, from where it may appear. Continuous concern, apprehension, fear, anxiety, about inadequate personal protective materials, feeling insecure, is having nightmare even with proper protection. Even with long separation from family might make him depressed.



If someone has previous tension, unsettled issue he may wear out soon in a monotonous life. Not finding a way to cope up he may feel the pain, become all the more depressed, and lose interest in work, this could hamper his professional performance. He may be in a vicious cycle. If he doesn't get desired appreciation, a recognition even compensation at times from concerned authorities for maintaining high esteems moral confidence, it can be all the more frustrating. Counselling from the mental health professionals can be a great help at this moment.



All personnel in the front line should be made aware to take their personal care by themselves. Activities regarding emotional, physical, relational, and religious wellness should be the topmost priority. Everyone should maintain routine, work breaks and adequate sleep is a must to reorganize. Regular communication with relatives, friends for time pass can help. Regular activities and hobbies can take pressure off work. Exercise not only keeps someone fit but also boosts immunity to reduces stress, controls blood pressure, maintains normal body functioning. A healthy diet during COVID19 can help boost immunity. Exercises like aerobic, no aerobic, yoga can bring vigour in life.



The authorities have social, moral, professional responsibilities. To reduce the stress of the health care workers, a congenial working atmosphere like improvement of personal relationship between colleagues can bring back confidence. One worker must be on rotation duty so that he can understand that he will get relief after stress, it can be an excellent tool for recharging. There must be light at the end of the tunnel. Shifting system, incentive holidays should be ensured. Time to time up-gradation of the latest information; Communication with accurate information is a must.



News of any incentive has to be delivered timely to all. There should be regular team gatherings. It helps to develop cooperation, understanding, and empathy among all those working as a team. And to give a quick solution to unresolved issues which maypop up in a new arena is decisive.



Team meetings may also be used to discuss common mental health issues that arise out of working under difficult circumstances stress, burnout, anxiety, and fear. In the event of unfortunate outcomes like death, ensure that the team has an opportunity to discuss the situation in an unbiased, congenial environment. Team members may be encouraged to share their emotions which may include guilt, anxiety, and distress. A flexible schedule may be considered for any person who has been directly impacted in some way or has an affected family member.



If a team member is experiencing mental health difficulties, provide a senior colleague. They can also be asked to report back if things deteriorate. Open-mindedness is the key since it can happen to anybody. Authority should not feel deterred to refer any member who appears to have uncontrollable distress for assessment and intervention to specialist health service.



There is an increased risk of health-care workers themselves being infected or quarantined. In addition to stress-related to quarantine, most experiences increased concern that their absence will create more understaffing issues. A sudden separation from their team also means an increased likelihood of experiencing more social isolation. It is essential that staff in quarantine feel supported by their immediate colleagues. At all times, professionals must remain aware of the legal and ethical obligations of protecting patient confidentiality.



Personnel working in hospitals in times of pandemic often experience negative attitudes from the general public, which may be humiliating for frontlines. Concerned authority and the media have a responsibility to uphold the reality. It is a matter of pity and shame for those who fail to understand the importance of those who are there in the time of need.



The authority responsible should encourage staff to remain connected to their friends and family. Policymakers should implement programs of honouring front line personnel and acknowledge their role using various platforms. All should remember that, heroes never die. If you are sacrificing your life for the helpless, diseased, needy, you will be rewarded. It shall come to you, definitely, you shall be rewarded! Either this way or that way, you have definitely nothing to lose, all is to gain.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist







